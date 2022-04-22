ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Fact check: Image shows bright spots on dwarf planet Ceres, not city on the Moon

By Kate S. Petersen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The claim: A photo captured by a Russian probe shows a city on the Moon

Some social media users are sharing an image they claim shows a city that was discovered on the Moon.

The image shows what appears to be an impact crater on a planet-like object. A grouping of bright spots are located inside the crater.

"A Russian space probe has captured what appears to be a city full of lights on the far side of the Moon," reads the caption of an April 14 Facebook post that featured the image.

The post garnered thousands of interactions, but it is wrong.

The image shows bright spots on the dwarf planet Ceres and was taken by a NASA spacecraft. The bright spots are believed to be highly reflective salt crusts, as independent fact-checking organizations have reported .

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who posted the claim for comment.

Ceres bright spots caused reflective salt crusts

Ceres is a dwarf planet located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, according to NASA. Though it is the largest object in this asteroid belt, it is still much smaller than Earth's moon.

The image in the social media post was taken in 2018 by NASA's Dawn spacecraft , which traveled to both Ceres and Vesta – another object in the asteroid belt. Over 300 brights spots such as those shown in the photo have been observed on Ceres, according to NASA .

Fact check: Altered video falsely claims to show UFO aboard US aircraft carrier

Researchers believe the bright spots are highly reflective sodium carbonate crusts , which were left behind when salty liquid emerged on the surface and evaporated.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a photo captured by a Russian probe shows a city on the Moon. The image shows bright spots on Ceres and was taken by NASA. The bright spots are believed to be caused by highly reflective salt crusts.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Image shows bright spots on dwarf planet Ceres, not city on the Moon

