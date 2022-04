Last October, Bubba Wallace earned his first NASCAR Cup Series win in a rain-shortened Yellawood 500 at Talledega Superspeedway. Not only was it the first victory of Wallace’s career, but it was also the first time that 23XI Racing, the venture owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, wound up in the winner’s circle. Today, Wallace will try to duplicate that feat.

