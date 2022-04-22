ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor’s 100-Day Housing Effort Sees 109 Homeless Housed Across 4 Communities In California

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento is one of four communities in which the Governor’s 100-Day Challenge on Encampments took place. So far 109 people have been housed and another 229 have been put on the pathway to housing across these four communities.

The four communities that the program took place in were Sacramento, Merced, San Bernadino, and Santa Cruz.

“Having our neighbors suffering, unsheltered, in our parks, by our freeways, and along our rivers is not acceptable,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez, who serves as the co-chair of the California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH). “Through efforts like this Governor’s 100-Day Challenge and our Encampment Resolution Fund grants, we are helping communities connect unhoused Californians with safe, stable, supportive, and equitable housing.

During this 100-day challenge, all agencies and organizations that make up the homelessness response systems in communities are urged to work together and find new ways to tackle the problem of homelessness.

In Sacramento, 49 people received intensive case management and are working towards establishing stable housing. Four people have already been housed with another 12 on the pathway to housing.

Now that the 100 days are complete, agencies have moved on to the sustaining phase of the challenge where they are working to implement innovations that were pioneered during the challenge and continue serving people experiencing homelessness with greater efficiency.

Calilforina .
3d ago

Find them a job for starters than housing, these democrats continue dumping money putting a bandage on the problems never fixing anything.

Terri Mansfield
2d ago

I am all about helping people who will try and help themselves... I think that housing should be for the elderly and the ones who are trying to come up in their lives. I'm sorry....I forgot the disabled. NOT FOR THE THUGS OR DRUG USERS. SOMETIMES PEOPLE JUST NEED A HELPING HAND IN LIFE.. NOT ALL HOMELESS PEOPLE ARE BAD PEOPLE. YOU COULD HAVE EVERYTHING ONE DAY AND IN THE BLINK OF A EYE LOSE EVERYTHING... IVE SEEN IT HAPPEN MANY TIMES.. ITS HARD TO THINK BETTER OF YOURSELF WHEN PEOPLE ARE LOOKING DOWN ON YOU.IF YOU WANT IT BAD ENOUGH YOU CAN DO IT.. I HAVE FAITH IN EACH AND EVETYONE OF YOU OUT THERE .

Terri Mansfield
2d ago

remember turn to Jesus....believe in him... he will not always give you what you want...but he will always give you what you need.. YOU GOT TO TRUST AND BELIEVE IN HIM

