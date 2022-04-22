ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Shirtless Man Breaks Into St. Cloud Home, Asks For Beer, Charges State

By WCCO-TV Staff
 3 days ago

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 31-year-old man has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into a St. Cloud home, while shirtless, and asking the homeowner for a beer.

The incident happened early Thursday morning, around 5:25 a.m.

The charges state that a husband and wife were sleeping in their home when they were awakened by a door slamming. The man went down to the kitchen and found the man standing there, shirtless. He requested a beer, which the man gave to him. The intruder then left.

The homeowner told police that the intruder had broken the front door and that the only things missing were car keys for a Volkswagen and Honda. It also appeared that the intruder had consumed other food items and turned the shower on.

The intruder left a jacket at the home, which included identification cards.

Police were able to arrest the man, identified as Phan Xiong, after they found him rummaging through a vehicle, according to the complaint. He was found to have a pair of Volkswagen keys in his possession belonging to the homeowner.

If convicted, Xiong faces a potential 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $35,000.

