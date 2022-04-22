ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp has no issue with ‘respectful’ aggression ahead of Merseyside derby

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srSDu_0fHZ0qRV00

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is fine with aggression on the pitch but insists no team can solve their own problems by hurting the opposition.

The 240th Merseyside derby on Sunday is typically the sort of match when emotions can get the better of players, with recent history evidence of that.

Last season’s encounter at Goodison Park was the day when their title defence started to unravel as they lost key defender Virgil Van Dijk to an anterior cruciate ligament injury after Jordan Pickford’s reckless challenge.

They also had midfielder Thiago Alcantara sidelined for more than two months after a wild tackle saw Richarlison sent off in the final few minutes.

Everton’s dire league situation, they are currently one point above 18th-placed Burnley and may even be in the bottom three by the time they kick-off at Anfield, and Liverpool’s brilliant form means they will have to put up even more of a scrap.

And while Klopp stressed he was not sending a message to their near neighbours, he acknowledged Gary Neville’s admission he had been “unprofessional” in his co-commentary after praising Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri for coming on in Tuesday’s 4-0 drubbing and kicking a few Liverpool players, narrowly avoiding a second yellow card in a six-minute cameo.

“He had to apologise for that, rightly so. I understand where he is coming from,” said the Liverpool manager.

We are ready for each kind of challenge, just keep it within the big frame of rules and everything will be fine

Jurgen Klopp

“Obviously you want to see some aggression, but there is a difference between aggression and kicking players. It makes no sense.

“Aggression in football means you are ready to hurt yourself, not the other one. I don’t blame the kid, he came on and the game was a bit quick and he was a bit late here and there. It’s all good.

“Aggression in football is absolutely fine but you cannot sort your own problems by hurting the opposition players, that is what I have never understood.

“I played 325 professional football games and without aggression and physicality I would have played none. It wasn’t my only strength and I am completely fine with it but stay respectful, that’s all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZ9LU_0fHZ0qRV00

“Of course things can happen in football, it is a high-speed game, but not these kind of things where you don’t care about another colleague who wants to play again in a few days’ time as well.

“You don’t have to close spaces by knocking someone down so that they cannot walk any more.

“I know what people will make of me talking about aggression and Everton and all these kind of things – it’s not what I’m saying.

“All of a sudden it will be like ‘Klopp wants Everton to do this’. No I don’t. You ask me and I talk about it.

“We are ready for each kind of challenge, just keep it within the big frame of rules and everything will be fine.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Leeds earn a point from goalless draw at Crystal Palace

Leeds moved a point further away from the relegation zone after a lacklustre goalless draw at Crystal Palace.In a game of few chances neither side were able to find the breakthrough.The best of the chances fell to Jean-Philippe Mateta, but he was unable to find the net or really test Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.Leeds hold on to a valuable point at Selhurst Park#CRYLEE pic.twitter.com/9PGGxmBBRk— Premier League (@premierleague) April 25, 2022Leeds remain in 16th position, now five points clear of 18th-placed Everton, and Palace were able to bring an end to their three-match losing streak in all competitions, but remain in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Juventus solidify their top-four place in Serie A with victory at Sassuolo

Moise Kean hit a late winner as Juventus solidified their place in the top four of Serie A with victory at Sassuolo.After Giacomo Raspadori opened the scoring, the visitors bounced back to seal a 2-1 win to move eight points clear of Roma.Paulo Dybala drew Juve level on the stroke of half-time with a thunderous strike as Massimiliano Allegri’s side slowly improved.𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝-𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 🔝📸#SassuoloJuve #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/626JmLDfgE— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 25, 2022The second half appeared to be heading to a conclusion which would have seen both sides take a share of the spoils.But, with just two minutes remaining, Kean turned Vlad Chiriches and struck from just inside the box as the Everton loanee celebrated his fifth league goal of the campaign.Next up for Juventus is a visit from bottom club Venezia. Read More PM to ‘unleash terror’ over ‘Basic Instinct’ source - follow live
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

619K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy