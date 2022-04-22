ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Maxwell And Robert Glasper To Headline Blue Note Jazz Festival

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Blue Note Jazz Festival is getting an upgrade. For the first time, it will be held as an outdoor, multi-day, multi-stage event in Napa Valley on July 30 and 31.

Grammy-winning musician Robert Glasper will serve as its first Artist-In-Residence, with his set hosted by Dave Chappelle . Joining Glasper will be special guests Erykah Badu , Ledisi , D Smoke , Terrace Martin , and BJ The Chicago Kid .

More from VIBE.com

“​​I can’t wait to hold a festival with some of my favorite artists along with my boy Dave Chappelle in Napa,” Glasper shared in a statement. “On a vineyard with music and wine?! It’s going down! Come drink some wine with us!”

Steven Bensusan, President of Blue Note Entertainment Group, added that the festival stemmed from Glasper’s month-long residency at Blue Note New York. The residency occurs every October, to which they lovingly dubbed the month “Robtober.”

“Glasper curates a month of shows and collaborations spanning across the genres of jazz, R&B, hip hop, soul and comedy resulting in impromptu performances by celebrities and unannounced special guests,” stated Bensusan. “It is our plan to create an outdoor festival style version of Robtober in the spirit of a traditional jazz festival featuring spontaneous collaborations and once in a lifetime improvised performances.”

Alex Kurland, Director of Programming and Talent Buyer, also spoke about Glasper’s artistry in alignment with the festival.

“We’re honored to present a tastefully curated festival, gathering remarkable and culturally important artists with Robert Glasper as the cornerstone and helm,” he expressed. “The programming mirrors the extraordinary depth of Robert’s artistry, style and collaborative range, and is in the spirit of his annual residency at the iconic Blue Note New York. Just like at Blue Note, this festival reflects our tradition for bringing the highest caliber of artistry and star power to small-scale settings for a most intimate, high quality experience. Expect the unexpected with spontaneous special moments, and with Dave Chappelle in the house, this festival is bound to be historic.”

The two-day festival held across three stages will also include a headlining set from Maxwell , on the heels of his nationwide tour with Joe and Anthony Hamilton, and a brief Vegas residency on Sunday, July 31. Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli will make their return to the stage as Black Star while Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, Corinne Bailey Rae, Keyon Harrold, and more will all be performing as well. Following Glasper’s Saturday night set will be an after-party with DJ sets from DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown aka Erykah Badu.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Tuesday, April 26 at 12 p.m. PT. Two-day passes start at $385 for General Admission and $850 for VIP.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Chlöe Names Donna Summer, Kanye West, And Kelis As Influences For Debut Album

Click here to read the full article. It’s beginning to look a lot like Chlöe season. As the R&B-pop songbird is basking in the release of her second solo single, “Treat Me,” she took to Twitter for an impromptu Q&A with her fans. The self-proclaimed “unpredictable, fun, [and] meaningful” artist allowed fans to ask her anything, but she kept most of her responses centered around her impending solo debut album. The album, which she explained is a myriad of genres, doesn’t have a set release date, but is influenced by the likes of Kanye West, Kelis, Imogen Heap, Donna Summer, and...
MUSIC
Vibe

PJ Morton Announces ‘Watch The Sun’ Tour

Click here to read the full article. In a little over a week, fans will be blessed with PJ Morton’s new album, Watch The Sun. However, pre-sale tickets for his forthcoming global tour of the same name go on sale today (April 20). The illustrious genre-bending musician invites fans to experience his dynamic LP on some of music’s most influential stages. Spanning more than 35 shows nationwide plus international headlining appearances in Australia and Indonesia, the Watch The Sun Tour will include stops at the Apollo Theater in New York City, the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater in Detroit, the Theater at Ace Hotel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

SZA To Headline Outside Lands 2022 This Summer

Click here to read the full article. Outside Lands has announced the lineup for its summer 2022 event. Set to take place in San Francisco Aug. 5-7, the festival will feature SZA as its first female headliner. Joining her as top-billed acts are Green Day and Post Malone. The singer recently won her first Grammy award for Best Pop Duo Performance alongside her “Kiss Me More” collaborator Doja Cat. “SZA, you are everything to me. You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent,” Doja said as the two women accepted the award. Fans of the singer await the follow-up to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vibe

PJ Morton Chooses Fluidity While Justine Skye Chooses Violence In This New R&B Roundup

Click here to read the full article. As we await the arrival of PJ Morton’s star-studded new album, Watch The Sun, the singer opted to release a highly-anticipated single from the project: “Be Like Water,” featuring the dynamic pairing of Stevie Wonder and Nas. In less peaceful news, Justine Skye is seemingly exposing her ex-boyfriend, Giveon, on her new single, “What a Lie.” We’re patiently awaiting his rebuttal, due to arrive next week. Elsewhere in R&B, Ye Ali and Arin Ray are all about baby-making, while Jade Novah is choosing intimacy and love love on her new ballad, “Lost In You.”More from...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maxwell, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Napa, CA
Napa, CA
Entertainment
Columbia Daily Tribune

Notes and tones: Jazz trio showcases its 'Perpetual' fellowship

When I think of organist Larry Goldings, guitarist Peter Bernstein and drummer Bill Stewart, the phrase “consummate professionals” comes to mind. I consider each participant — together, they deliver “Perpetual Pendulum” (Smoke Sessions) — a seasoned veteran, each owning a boatload of recording and performance credits.
MUSIC
Vibe

Jam Master Jay’s Alleged Murderer Says 2003 ‘Playboy’ Article Will Prove Innocence

Click here to read the full article. The alleged shooter, Karl Jordan Jr., in the previously-cold case murder of Jam Master Jay is requesting for his indictment to be dismissed or at least a separate trial from his rumored co-assailant, Ronald Washington, based on an article from a 2003 issue of Playboy titled “The Last Days of Jam Master Jay.” Lawyers representing Jordan filed a new motion on Monday (April 11) stating that the murder charges should be dropped since the government took too long to indict him in August 2020. Federal authorities claim Jordan broke into the slain DJ’s Queens...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing And Puma Release Two New Collections

Click here to read the full article. PUMA and Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing (TMC) have extended their long-term partnership for two new collections. PUMA and TMC first partnered for their debut collection in 2019 and have since released multiple clothing and footwear collaborations, including a limited-edition version of PUMA’s iconic Suede silhouette in 2021. The two new collections are set to be available for purchase on Friday (April 15). One collection titled “LL,” which stands for “Long Live,” presents the latest iteration of The Hussle Way. It features the custom tracksuit that the fallen rapper and Groovey Lew created for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vibe

Celebrities React To DJ Kay Slay’s Death

Click here to read the full article. The death of DJ Kay Slay, who passed away on Easter Sunday (April 17), has rocked the music community. News of the legendary spinner’s death, which was reportedly due to complications related to the COVID-19 diagnosis he received in December 2021, surfaced on Sunday evening, resulting in an outpouring of mourning from the Harlem native’s family, friends, and collaborators. Kay Slay’s family released a statement addressing his passing on Monday (April 18) morning, writing that their hearts were “broken” and thanking the public for their well wishes and support. More from VIBE.comDJ...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Ledisi
Person
Terrace Martin
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Dj Jazzy Jeff
Person
Corinne Bailey Rae
Person
Justine Skye
Person
Robert Glasper
Person
Keyon Harrold
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Talib Kweli
Vibe

Intruder Shot On DaBaby’s Property During Attempted Home Invasion

Click here to read the full article. An intruder was reportedly shot at a property owned by rap star DaBaby during what appears to be an attempted home invasion. According to the Troutman Police Department in North Carolina, the shooting occurred on Wednesday evening (April 13) around 7:45 p.m. ET with officers responding to reports of shots fired. “Officers arrived on the scene where they found one subject suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” a press release stated. “The subject was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment.”More from VIBE.comDaBaby And YoungBoy Never Broke Again Release 'Better...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Vibe

Tiffany Haddish Plans To Start A Career In Music

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish is making less of a career move and more of a career pivot. The Grammy-winning comedian is working on her forthcoming musical endeavor that consists of using her original music in film and television projects. TMZ caught up with the Girls Trip actress in a recording studio where she explained, “It’s a series of songs. Some people want it to be an album. Some people want maybe a mixtape, but me, personally, what I would like is to put them in a series of movies and TV shows, so there is a residual...
TV SHOWS
Vibe

New Edition Gets Key To Miami Following The End Of ‘The Culture Tour’

Click here to read the full article. New Edition, Charlie Wilson, and Jodeci slid through Miami for the last stop of their dynamic Culture Tour. The 30-city tour concluded this past Sunday (April 10) and the following day, the sextet were honored in a major way by the city of Miami. Chairwoman Christine King surprised them with the keys to the city at the historic Lyric Theater in Overtown. “I thought it would be appropriate to recognize New Edition for their accomplishments in our historic Black theater, where Black entertainers were hosted for many, many years, as you can see with the banners...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Blue Note New York
Vibe

Viola Davis Reveals Fellow Black Actors Felt She Wasn’t “Pretty Enough” To Be A Leading Lady

Click here to read the full article. Colorism is one of Hollywood’s biggest downfalls. In a very vain industry, even the most talented performers get dismissed based on their looks. One performer this has happened to is Viola Davis. When speaking with the New York Times about her forthcoming memoir, Finding Me, the How To Get Away With Murder star spoke on her journey to accepting the role of Annalise Keating. Following her roles in Doubt, The Help, and Fences, Davis was “47 and terrified” to tackle such a job. Shonda Rhimes, the show’s executive producer, admitted that Davis was the team’s “dream choice.” The...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Roderick “Pooh” Clark Of R&B Group, Hi-Five, Dead At 49

Click here to read the full article. Roderick Clark, known formally as Pooh, a singer from the ’90s R&B group, Hi-Five, died at the age of 49 this past Sunday (April 17). Clark’s death was confirmed on the group’s official Instagram and fellow bandmate, Marcus Sanders. A cause of death was not disclosed. Sanders wrote on Facebook, “Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark Feb 27, 1973- April 17, 2022 Rest In Peace My Brother,” alongside a video of himself and Clark.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Spins Blocks With Fivio Foreign In "We Go Up" Music VideoKelly Rowland To Play Marsai Martin's Mother In New Film...
MUSIC
Vibe

Antonio Brown Releases Debut Rap Album, ‘Paradigm,’ But Is It Any Good?

Click here to read the full article. Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown takes his foray into the music world to the next level with the release of his debut album, Paradigm. An 11-track effort, the album includes a variety of blockbuster features and beats from some of the hottest producers in the game. But we know the question most Hip-Hop fans are asking: “Is the music any good?” Upon spinning the project, you immediately get the sense that AB’s relationship with Kanye West has paid dividends, both in regards to the cohesiveness of the album and the costars that pop...
NFL
Vibe

Pusha T Talks No Malice Collaboration, Possible Clipse Reunion Album

Click here to read the full article. Pusha T’s forthcoming It’s Almost Dry album is one of the most anticipated music releases of the year, with a gradual, yet intriguing roll-out that’s captured the intrigue of the rap world. However, in light of his recent guest spot alongside brother No Malice on Nigo’s I Know NIGO! cut “Punch Bowl,” fans have also been clamoring for more music from the pair, which Pusha T says we can expect real soon. “First of all, just being in the studio with him was amazing,” Pusha said of working with No Malice. “Already from ‘Punch...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Vibe

Bobby Shmurda Announces First Album Release In 7 Years, Claims He’s Being “Blackballed” By Music Industry

Click here to read the full article. Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda has revealed the release date for his long-awaited debut album, They Don’t Know, his first full-length musical project since being released from prison in February 2021 after serving a six-year sentence. Shmurda shared the news with his followers on Instagram, posting a picture of the cover of the album, which drops on April 29, with a caption embracing his transition from the major label system to being an independent artist. More from VIBE.comBobby Shmurda Released From Epic Records ContractNew Music Friday: Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Gucci Mane, Brandy,...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Vibe

The O’Jays, Ne-Yo, And El DeBarge To Headline AFRAM Festival 2022

Click here to read the full article. The 45th annual AFRAM Festival returns in-person following a two-year hybrid model. Taking place at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on Juneteenth weekend, the festival will center R&B. The legendary O’Jays will be joined by El DeBarge, Ne-Yo, and Rotimi, along with melodic rapper Yung Bleu and gospel sensation Le’Andria Johnson.More from VIBE.comPJ Morton Announces 'Watch The Sun' TourFivio Foreign Weathers The Storm On 'B.I.B.L.E.'Boosie Badazz To Take Legal Action Over Yung Bleu Contract Dispute “I am incredibly excited to be welcoming residents and visitors back to the historic Druid Hill Park for the return...
BALTIMORE, MD
Vibe

‘Red Table Talk’ Returns With Premiere Episode Featuring Janelle Monáe

Click here to read the full article. Red Table Talk is back. Hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris are kicking off their new season on Wednesday (April 20) by speaking with trailblazing legend, Janelle Monáe. The newly-minted author sheds light on coming out at age 32 and now identifying as nonbinary. A special appearance will be made by her mother, Janet Hawthorne. “I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman … solely,” Monáe said. “I feel like God is so much bigger than the he or the she. And if I am from God, I am...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Vibe

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy