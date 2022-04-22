ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are up; reported deaths are down

By Caroline Catherman, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

There were 36,371 new coronavirus cases recorded over the last two weeks among Florida residents, bringing the cumulative total to 5,899,188. With 292 more fatalities on record, 73,830 Florida residents have died.

The death total over the last two weeks reflects a decrease from the 511 reported in the two weeks prior, but deaths can take several days or weeks to be reported. Many newly reported deaths are people who died before this week.

The number of cases over the last two weeks increased compared to the 21,348 reported in the two weeks prior. Positivity increased from 3.8% to 6.1%. That’s for new cases only and excludes anyone who previously tested positive.

Of note, the state reports deal only with Florida resident cases and exclude non-residents cases, which are no longer available.

Across the state, 910 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 from April 13- 19 according to the latest White House report . In comparison, 654 were hospitalized two weeks ago. Two weeks before that, it was 905.

Statewide, 15,471,714 residents, or 74% of people age 5 and up, have received at least one vaccination shot, including 8,163,111 who have completed their shot regimens but not received an additional dose through April 21. Meanwhile, 47,144 received an additional dose this week, bringing the total to 5,182,306.

Central Florida added 6,290 resident infections over the last two weeks, based on the actual date the state opened the case, for a total of 1,157,049: 2,272 more in Orange for 378,919; 629 more in Osceola for 114,270; 801 more in Polk for 200,797; 518 more in Lake for 85,479; 213 more in Sumter for 21,960; 479 more in Volusia for 117,178; 751 more in Brevard for 134,233; and 627 more in Seminole for 104,213.

You can sign up for our Florida coronavirus updates by subscribing to The Health Report newsletter at OrlandoSentinel.com/newsletters .

Orlando Sentinel

