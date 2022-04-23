Mostly sunny and warm weekend; chance of light rain shower for Saturday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says the weekend will be mostly sunny, but there is a chance for light rain this weekend.

Saturday will start off sunny before clouds build up into the afternoon with temperatures in the low-60s. There's the possibility of an evening or overnight stray light rain shower.

Sunday will consist of a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper-60s.

It will be mainly cloudy at the start of the new workweek Monday with highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday could bring another chance of rain, with periods of showers and temperatures in the low-60s.

NOW: Cooling off this evening with elevated fire danger.

NEXT: A mostly dry weekend with temps in the 60s.

FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Early sun gives way to more clouds into the afternoon. Highs around 62. Chance for an evening and overnight stray light rain shower (LITTLE TO NO IMPACT) Lows around 49

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows around 49.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy - highs around 65. Lows around 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain showers possible. Highs around 62. Lows around 45.