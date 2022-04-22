ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC: COVID 3rd-highest cause of death in 2021

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire, DJ Summers
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBsOT_0fHYwvOe00

( KDVR ) — New data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID was the third-largest cause of death through 2021.

According to a CDC release , about 460,000 deaths occurred in the U.S. through 2021 for which COVID-19 was the underlying cause. Accounting for roughly twice as many deaths as accidents, COVID was associated with more deaths than any single cause but cancer and heart disease for the second year in a row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ey7o_0fHYwvOe00

COVID related deaths were about as concentrated in older age groups as with non-COVID deaths. About 80% of COVID deaths occurred in ages 55 and older.

Men accounted for about 50% more COVID deaths than did women.

COVID death rates were highest among American Indian/Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiian/other Pacific Islanders and lowest among non-Hispanic Asians and whites.

Whites were 66% of COVID deaths, followed by Hispanics at 16% and Black non-Hispanics at 13%.

Coronavirus-related complications were also the third leading cause of death in 2020, CDC reports . There were 350,831 COVID-19 deaths in 2020, which was the year the disease became widespread. Overall, there were about 60,000 more deaths in 2021 than 2020.

There’s been some confusion since the start of the pandemic over what constitutes a COVID death.

Walt Disney World drops all mask mandates

CDC Dr. Robert Anderson, chief of Mortality Statistics, explains COVID-19 is often listed as the “underlying cause” on death certificates of those who die from COVID.

“The underlying cause of death is the condition that initiated the chain of events leading to death,” Anderson said in a CDC interview . “When the death certificate is filled out, the person who’s reporting the cause of death is asked to identify a chain of events, sort of a causal pathway, working from the immediate cause back to the underlying cause.”

Anderson explained that COVID-19 could allow for a potential other condition, like flu, to infect a person and then the flu could be what kills them. In this instance, COVID-19 would still be considered a cause of death, per CDC .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

1 flown to hospital, pronounced dead after Centre County crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte woman was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after being flown from a crash scene for her injuries. Sherry Thompson, 47, was reportedly driving in her Dodge Dakota on Nittany Valley Drive (Route 64) when the car in front of her began to slow down to make a left turn […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Woman charged with stealing over $6K from Weis Markets

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union woman was charged with theft after police say she stole $6,700 from a Weis Markets in Huntingdon County. Michelle Brown, 48, was working as a book keeper for the retailer when she was found to have taken the money over two months from Feb. 20 to April […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One pulled from SUV after crash on I-99

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A rollover crash Thursday afternoon had a section of Interstate 99 closed and crews working to pull the driver from their vehicle. Alpha Fire Company was quick to act when the call came on April 21. Company 5 with an engine and fire police joined Company 15 to handle the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
MedicalXpress

Even partially vaccinated individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 may be at lower risk of ICU admission, death

Even when COVID-19 vaccines fail to prevent hospitalization, they appear to significantly lower the risk of being admitted to intensive care and dying compared to patients who are unvaccinated, according to a time-matched cohort study of over 20,000 adults hospitalized in Ontario between January 2021 and January 2022, being presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (23-26 April). The study is by Alicia Grima and Kiera Murison from the University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Death Certificates#Covid#Cause Of Death#Alaska Natives#Kdvr#American Indian#Native Hawaiian#Pacific Islanders#Asians#Non Hispanics#Walt Disney World#Mortality Statistics
MedicalXpress

Unvaccinated people increase risk of SARS-CoV-2 for vaccinated people even when vaccination rates are high

Unvaccinated people threaten the safety of the vaccinated even when SARS-CoV-2 vaccination rates are high, according to a new modeling study published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "Many opponents of vaccine mandates have framed vaccine adoption as a matter of individual choice," writes Dr. David Fisman, Dalla Lana School...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Charleston Press

Mother says her 12yo daughter, who was diagnosed with average cold even though her blood test clearly showed an infection, is ‘lucky to be alive’ after spending weeks in hospital for bacterial meningitis treatment

Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
KIDS
WTAJ

One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A person is dead after multi-vehicle crash in Clearfield County happened on Monday, state police said. At about 2:10 p.m. state police said that a crash had traffic stalled on SR 153 south of Os Long Road in Pine Township. A driver couldn’t stop their vehicle in time and ended up […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State Police locate Somerset County woman who was missing

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have located a Somerset County woman that was reported missing. Mary Letosky, 78, was reported missing after being last seen in the area of Hill Street, Shade Township on April 22. PSP thanked the public for their help on social media after locating Letosky. At this hour, State […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTAJ

Bedford duo charged with stealing catalytic converters, busted with meth

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Bedford residents face a slew of charges after they allegedly went into a home, stole multiple items, and then attempted to sell cut-off catalytic converters for money. Police pulled over a truck driven by Carl Morris, 57, over on April 14 in Snake Spring Township. The truck was not […]
BEDFORD, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona men dumped motor oil all over Sheetz bathrooms

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Altoona men are facing charges after stealing motor oil and throwing it all over the bathroom at multiple convenience stores because they said they thought it was funny. Gauge Nihart, 20, and Timothy Rice, 21, were identified as the two men police were looking for after a Sheetz employee called […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

COVID shots still work but researchers hunt new improvements

COVID-19 vaccinations are at a critical juncture as companies test whether new approaches like combination shots or nasal drops can keep up with a mutating coronavirus — even though it’s not clear if changes are needed. Already there’s public confusion about who should get a second booster now...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WTAJ

UPDATE: Missing Clearfield County man found safe

UPDATE 4/25: Matthew Cherry was found safe, according to a tweet from state police on April 25. The original story is below. CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ-TV)- State Police are searching for a man they say may be endangered and was last seen Saturday morning. Matthew Ryan Cherry, 46, of Drifting, Pa. Police say Cherry was […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Beijing to mass-test most of city as COVID-19 cases mount

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. The Chinese capital began mass testing people in one of its 16...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

Dept. of Agriculture assures food safety during Avian Flu outbreak

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding provided an update on Friday, April 22 on the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and what consumers should know about the evolving situation. “While we’re very concerned about the threat this avian influenza outbreak is to Pennsylvania’s $7.1 billion poultry industry, food safety and availability is not […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

School bus carrying 25 students crashes in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A school bus carrying 25 students crashed just outside of Titusville Monday morning after the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to roll onto its side. The accident happened at 7:29 a.m. on State Highway 408 just west of Patterson Rd. in Oil Creek Twp. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate burglary in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone stole multiple items from a home in Clearfield County. The burglary happened between March 16 and March 22 at a home on Main Street in Coalport Borough. The unknown actor went into the home through the basement and stole numerous items, according […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy