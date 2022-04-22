ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF Athletics announces 2022 ChargeOn tour dates

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Cheerleaders and Knightro are pictured at the “ChargeOn Tour” at Oviedo on the Park on Thursday, May 27, 2021. About 250 fans attended the event that included UCF head football coach Gus Malzahn and other coaches and administrators. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir and football coach Gus Malzahn are hitting the road next month for the annual ChargeOn Tour, which added a city back after dropping to just four last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the tour begins in Tampa on May 6 before heading to Fort Lauderdale the next day. Two weeks later, the tour picks up in Port Canaveral on May 24 and ends the month in Oviedo on May 26.

The tour takes a summer break before finishing in downtown Orlando on Aug. 12.

Activities at each stop will include a social hour and autograph session as well as a formal portion of the program with remarks from Malzahn and Mohajir.

The same night as the Tampa stop, the UCF baseball team plays South Florida at 6:30 p.m.

The ChargeOn Tour is open to Knights of all ages and is free for all to attend. Fans are encouraged to register for each event.

Here’s a look at the full schedule and more information about each stop:

Friday, May 6 — Tampa

Location: The Brass Tap (203 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, 33609)

Time: 4-6 p.m. Note: UCF baseball team plays at South Florida at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 — South Florida

Location: Bokampers (3115 NE 32nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, 33308), time: 2-4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24 — Space Coast

Location: Gator’s Dockside (683 Dave Nisbet Dr., Port Canaveral, 32920), time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 26 — Oviedo

Location: Oviedo on the Park (357 Center Lake Lane, Oviedo, 32765), time: 5-8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12 — Downtown Orlando

Location: Ace Cafe (100 W. Livingston St., Orlando, FL 32801), time: 5-8 p.m.

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

Orlando Sentinel

Orange County leads Central Florida warnings for restaurant inspections

While no Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of April 17-23, there were plenty of warnings to go around, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Orange had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with 30. Volusia County had 15, Brevard had 21, Seminole had nine, Lake had ...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Person
Gus Malzahn
Orlando Sentinel

Demings: Eliminating Disney’s Reedy Creek ‘catastrophic’ for Orange taxpayers

State legislators’ plan to dissolve a special district that has governed Central Florida lands owned by the Walt Disney Co. for over half a century would be “catastrophic” for Orange County’s budget and taxpayers, who’d shoulder the burden of providing public safety and other services for the entertainment giant’s properties, Mayor Jerry Demings said Thursday. He said Disney foots 100% of the ...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

2 Central Florida men win $1M each on scratch-off game

A $50 scratch-off game recently paid off for two Central Florida men. The “500X The Cash” Scratch-Off game produced two $1 million winners, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. [TRENDING: WATCH: Mike Tyson caught on video punching man on flight to Florida | READ: Florida shares examples from rejected...
ORLANDO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Imagine if they had not gotten off that ride | Letters

Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride | March 22. Several years ago my family visited a Tampa attraction. This included my high school age daughter and her football player boyfriend. When they were seated on a ride, the bar holding the passengers in would not latch over the 6-foot-8, 300-pound young man. The attendant, who was not much older than my daughter, told him to just hold onto the bar. My daughter told him that they would not be riding, and they exited the ride. The Orlando tragedy has made me revisit what might have been. My heart goes out to the family of that young man and all that they will never be able to see him accomplish.
TAMPA, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja braces for intense match vs. New York Red Bulls

Having won their last three games in all competitions, the Lions are enjoying their best form so far this season. On Sunday, however, that form will be put to the test when Orlando City hosts the New York Red Bulls at 3:30 p.m. at Exploria Stadium. Coach Oscar Pareja said he expects a fierce bout against the third-seeded team in the Eastern Conference. “We certainly think that New York will ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

The Canyons Zip Line offers high-flying Florida fun through the trees

Azure-blue waters and high rocky cliffs comprise a scene hardly reminiscent of flat, swampy Florida. These canyons look more like something you might see in a national park out West, that is, until you notice palm trees and Spanish moss dotting the landscape. The Canyons Zip Line in Ocala gives locals and tourists the chance to embark on a highflying adventure through the treetops on tours ...
OCALA, FL
On3.com

4-star wideout Hykeem Williams visiting Miami today

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan wide receiver Hykeem Williams has been a frequent visitor to Miami over the past 10 months, and he’s back on campus again today for another unofficial visit. Williams is the No. 60 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete...
MIAMI, FL
Orlando Sentinel

FSU edge rusher Quashon Fuller the latest Seminole to enter transfer portal

Florida State defensive end Quashon Fuller has entered the transfer portal, becoming the latest player to leave the program since the end of spring football camp. The redshirt sophomore was one of nine four-star prospects to sign as part of FSU’s 2019 recruiting class, ranking No. 19 according to 247Sports composite rankings. He’s not listed on the team’s roster page. Fuller is the 10th signee ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

