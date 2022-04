Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised his Rangers side for adapting to Leon Balogun’s first-half red card to beat Motherwell 3-1 at Fir Park.The much-changed visitors took the lead after 14 minutes although it was unclear whether home keeper Liam Kelly had handled into his own net from a Connor Goldson header or if Gers midfielder Scott Wright got the last touch.However, Balogun was shown a straight red card in the 29th minute for a heavy tackle on Dean Cornelius, with defender Calvin Bassey immediately replacing attacker Amad Diallo, and it looked like momentum was going Motherwell’s way when Ross Tierney levelled...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO