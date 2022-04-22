ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester State Senator Dave Senjem Announces Retirement

By Andy Brownell
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It's been rumored for some time, but today a prominent Rochester lawmaker announced this will be his final term in the State Senate. Republican Dave Senjem issued a statement Friday afternoon indicating he will not...

1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Senjem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Retirement#Rochester State#The State Senate#Dodge#The Minnesota Senate
The Atlantic

Mitch McConnell’s Nightmare Scenario

The names Todd Akin, Richard Mourdock, Sharron Angle, and Christine O’Donnell have been lost to history, consigned to the dustbin of Beltway barroom trivia. For Mitch McConnell, however, they remain an all-too-fresh reminder of opportunities squandered. McConnell became Senate majority leader in 2015, but had it not been for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

GOP candidate sends campaign message claiming ‘your child’ is scheduled for ‘gender reassignment surgery’

A campaign fundraising message from a Republican congressional candidate in Michigan baselessly accuses President Joe Biden of “forcing” young children to learn about “gender reassignment surgeries,” directing text message recipients to an appointment confirmation for “your child” to receive a “gender reassignment surgery tomorrow at 9am.”The message from the campaign of state Senator Tom Barrett – who is seeking the GOP nomination in the state’s 7th congressional district race for the US House of Representatives – asks recipients whether they wish to “CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies” by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Minnesota

Will Minnesota Eliminate Taxes On Social Security Benefits?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is one of just 12 states that taxes social security benefits. Republicans have long led the charge to repeal that tax. Minnesota Republicans are arguing that if ever there was a year to eliminate taxes on social security income, this is it. Minnesota, after all, has a $9.25 billion budget surplus. But the push to at least partially roll back that tax is even getting some support from Democrats. In their tax bill, House Democrats are proposing eliminating taxes on social security income for those earning less than $75,000 a year. While Democrats have traditionally argued that the social...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
MinnPost

Why DFLers at the Minnesota Capitol are fighting — with each other — over rural broadband

On the surface, government funding to build high-speed internet infrastructure is a bipartisan success story. In the coming years, Minnesota is theoretically in line for at least $578 million in federal cash approved under Republican and Democratic presidents to subsidize broadband projects. And both Democrats and Republicans at the Minnesota Legislature agree the state should approve substantially more cash to help developers reach more than 240,000 households who lack access to a connection that meets state standards.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy