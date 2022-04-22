ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

$800M in Ukraine aid includes howitzers, drones: White House

By Alexandra Limon
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45euzb_0fHYtPNj00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Biden administration announced an additional $1.3 billion in aid for Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the invasion, the Pentagon says the U.S. Has provided $3.4 billion. The most recent round of support includes $800 million in military aid and $500 million in assistance to the Ukrainian government which will help humanitarian efforts.

President Joe Biden said that the military support — made up primarily of weapons — is being rushed to Ukraine. The package includes heavy artillery weapons, dozens of howitzers and 144,000 shells. It is expected to begin arriving there this weekend.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said “more than 120 Phoenix Ghost Tactical unmanned aerial air systems, as well as field equipment and additional spare parts” are included too.

Kirby said the weapons package was decided in close collaboration with Ukrainian officials and is based on what embattled Eastern European nation needs now.

Russia’s war in Ukraine causing global wheat shortage

“This authorization is the eighth drawdown of equipment for DoD inventories for Ukraine since August of 2021,” Kirby said.

Kirby said the latest round of help includes enough artillery to arm five battalions.

In a continued trend of close cooperation with the U.S., Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Some lawmakers calling for more US involvement in Ukraine

“We need money, we need technology, we need support,” Shymhal said.

“The needs of Ukraine are urgent, and we plan to deploy this aid to Ukraine as soon as possible,” Yellen said.

After two months of war, Biden said we don’t know how much longer the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will last.

“After weeks of shelling Kyiv, Kyiv still stands,” he said.

He said support from the U.S. and allies will remain.

“We will never fail in our determination to defend freedom and oppose tyranny,” Biden said.

That’s why the Biden administration anticipates the U.S. will need to send more aid to Ukraine in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KRON4 News

Report: Ukraine conducts air raid in Russian territory

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol was thrown into jeopardy and Russia accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on a fuel depot. The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a […]
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Denys Shmyhal
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'One country could respond in kind': Armed forces minister warns that Britain could go it alone if Vladimir Putin's troops launch chemical agent in Ukraine... and take action WITHOUT Nato vote

Britain could go it alone in responding directly to a chemical agent attack by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, the armed forces minister has suggested. James Heappey said the Russian president is wrong if he thinks a response to him using banned weapons would require a Nato vote. He was speaking...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin hunts SAS in Ukraine: Russia launches formal probe into whether British elite troops 'specialising in sabotage and guerrilla warfare' are on the ground in Lviv

Warring Russian President Vladimir Putin has today launched a search for British SAS forces alleged to be fighting in western Ukraine. The Kremlin's Investigative Committee (IC), often referred to as Putin's personal CIA, said Saturday it will look into 'the facts of the activities of British SAS saboteurs in Ukrainian regions,' in particular Lviv, according to state-controlled outlet RIA Novosti.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Pentagon#Ukrainian#Phoenix Ghost Tactical#Eastern European#Dod#Treasury
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia deploying soldiers ‘as old as 60 and giving conscripts 19th century rifles’

Russia’s stretched military is reportedly sending soldiers to fight in Ukraine with weapons developed in the late 19th century.Conscripts in the Russian-backed Donbas region are said to have been dispatched into front-line fighting with a rifle called a Mosin, with the Kremlin relying on weapons stocks dating to the Second World War. Vladimir Putin’s forces have struggled against fierce Ukrainian resistance and a steady supply of modern weaponry from Western allies.After nearly six weeks of war, Moscow has claimed only limited territorial gains and while notching up significant losses in terms of vehicles, weapons and troops.Nato estimates that up...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
8 News Now

8 News Now

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy