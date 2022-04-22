April Sales Tax Revenue Up in Springfield

The average cost of gas is higher now than it has ever been, but help could be on the way in the form of another stimulus check. It's no secret that gas prices are high now. In fact, the average price per gallon of gasoline reached an all-time high earlier this month. As of this writing, on March 24th, the nationwide average price per gallon on gas is at $4.23. Filling up your tank is nearly impossible to do for some, as it would simply cost too much. We've all been feeling the sting of gas prices, and with no insight on how long prices will stay this high or if they will go any higher, it has millions stressed on how they will be able to afford to even drive to and from work each day.

TRAFFIC ・ 29 DAYS AGO