ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

April Sales Tax Revenue Up in Springfield

By Don Louzader
933kwto.com
 2 days ago

April has been a good month for sales tax revenue in Springfield. City...

933kwto.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Which states are getting inflation stimulus checks?

Rebates, or stimulus checks will be sent out in some states. These payments will be much more targeted and to help with inflation. Five states have passed legislation for tax breaks. Read more about it here. Idaho. Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allocating $350 million for tax rebates for...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MO
Business
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Revenue#Inflation
FingerLakes1.com

Is there going to be a fourth stimulus payment?

Americans could be getting a stimulus check to offset gas prices. Checks would be sent in months were the national average is above $4 per gallon. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 would sent eligible Americans an energy rebate of $100 plus an additional $100 for each dependent. Read more about it here.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
WCPO

Tennessee suspends grocery tax for a month to curb inflation

Americans are increasingly facing outrageous totals at checkout counters. What's to blame? Those in the financial sector say record inflation, sitting at 8.5%. To combat the high prices, lawmakers across the U.S. have been stepping in to help. In Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has a plan to freeze state and...
TENNESSEE STATE
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: You might have to pay back your stimulus check

Millions of Americans got stimulus checks in 2021. However, you may have to pay it back if you fall into one of these categories. To get the full$1,400 stimulus payment, you must’ve been making $75,000 or less and $150,000 for couples. Overpayments will have to be paid back to the IRS. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

What are the penalties and interest for filing taxes late?

It's April 19, and most Americans — except for residents of Maine and Massachusetts — should have filed their tax returns by yesterday. Of course, life isn't that simple. Every year, about 20 million individual tax returns arrive in between the official end of tax season and the end of the year. Some tax payers will have filed an extension, while others may have simply delayed the pain of paperwork only to be surprised with a sizable financial penalty at the end.
MAINE STATE
KISS 106

Monthly Stimulus Checks For Gasoline Could Be Coming Your Way

The average cost of gas is higher now than it has ever been, but help could be on the way in the form of another stimulus check. It's no secret that gas prices are high now. In fact, the average price per gallon of gasoline reached an all-time high earlier this month. As of this writing, on March 24th, the nationwide average price per gallon on gas is at $4.23. Filling up your tank is nearly impossible to do for some, as it would simply cost too much. We've all been feeling the sting of gas prices, and with no insight on how long prices will stay this high or if they will go any higher, it has millions stressed on how they will be able to afford to even drive to and from work each day.
TRAFFIC
Citrus County Chronicle

Roads should be paid for with sales tax

Who uses our roads in Citrus County? Anyone who drives a vehicle: tourists, businesses and residents drive our roads. The Citrus County Board of Commissioners should not even consider just taxing property owners to pay for road improvements. The only fair way is to raise the sales tax. Angie Goodman.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy