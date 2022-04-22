ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

UPDATE: Standoff Ends Peacefully In Mahwah

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aLhFs_0fHYpaHg00
Mahwah police Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A barricaded man surrendered to Friday after a brief standoff in Mahwah.

Township officers had gone to the home on Vail Place off Campgaw Road -- barely a half-mile from the Bergen County Police and Fire Academy -- for an unspecified reason shortly before 3:30 p.m. April 22.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team was summoned, along with a Regional Crisis Negotiation Team.

The 49-year-old man emerged from the home and was taken into custody without incident shortly before 4:30 p.m., they said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he'd be taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus or have a private evaluation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Body Of Drowned Teen Pulled From Bergen Pond

UPDATE: The body of a New Milford High School student was removed from a borough pond hours after what authorities called a tragic accident.The 18-year-old senior was doing a good deed when he went into the Hard Castle Pond behind the Dorchester Manor Apartments and near the borough athletic fields…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Standoff With Police In Rye Brook

A manhunt is underway in the Hudson Valley for a man wanted for his role in an alleged domestic dispute. In Rockland County, the Ramapo Police Department enlisted the aid of law enforcement agencies in Westchester on Wednesday, April 20, as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant for a man wanted for a domestic incident reportedly involving a shotgun.
RYE BROOK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mahwah, NJ
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Paramus, NJ
Mahwah, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

Deadly Construction Accident Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A construction worker died in an accident Friday, April 15 in South Jersey, according to initial and developing reports. It happened on Route 73 and Kresson Road in Vorhees Township sometime around 9:30 p.m., unconfirmed reports say. Further information was not immediately available. This story is developing. Check back to...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Road Rage Robbery Pepper-Sprayer Nabbed In Newark, Police Say

A woman wanted for a road rage robbery was arrested in Newark, authorities announced Tuesday. Tiffany A. Patterson, 36, is accused of pepper-spraying a woman and stealing her purse after a road rage incident that occurred near 14th Avenue and South 12th Street around 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Maryland Teen Who OD'd On Fentanyl Wanted To Go Out Like Kurt Cobain

Marc Hausman said his son 16-year-old Landen wanted to go out just like Kurt Cobain - and one night in January, that's exactly what happened. Landen overdosed after taking counterfeit Percocet pills laced with Fentanyl on Jan. 17. The person who sold him the pills, 23-year-old Mikiyas Kefyalew, of Piney Branch, was arrested and charged with Landen's death on April 14, according to Montgomery County Police. Now, Landen's family is hoping his story will help others avoid a similar tragedy.
BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
258K+
Followers
40K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy