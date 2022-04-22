ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, TX

Ukrainians told no more crossings on foot into U.S. through ports of entry

By Salvador Rivera
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ToRfK_0fHYp5CW00

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — Starting Monday, the Department of Homeland Security will launch the United 4 Ukraine program (U4K), which will allow Ukrainian war refugees to seek asylum in Europe.

They will not be able to walk through ports of entry like they’ve been doing for weeks from cities such as Tijuana just south of San Diego.

While in Europe, they will be given humanitarian visas for two years, but will have to return to Ukraine when the term expires.

According to the program guidelines, Ukrainians who can prove their vaccinations are up-to-date and have sponsors, family or friends in the United States will be granted visas and flown directly into the U.S.

Russian and Ukrainian migrants find love and marriage in Tijuana

There won’t be a need to travel through Mexico, something thousands have done over the last several weeks.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many have chosen to fly from Europe to Mexico City and then to Tijuana.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223S1n_0fHYp5CW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5glg_0fHYp5CW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XFF2O_0fHYp5CW00
The shelter for Ukrainian migrants in Tijuana is scheduled to close on May 5. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

Here, volunteers have been guiding and arranging for Ukrainian migrants to stay at a city shelter before crossing into California through a pedestrian crossing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

According to Tijuana officials, about 12,000 Ukrainians have chosen this route.

And overall, they say 20,000 Ukrainians have found their way into the U.S. from Mexico.

“The last Ukrainian nationals will be able to cross by foot on the 24 th of April,” said an unidentified female volunteer who works with the migrants at the Tijuana shelter. She spoke during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

“The new program announced by the White House, United for Ukraine, will be open to individuals in Europe,” she said.

Ukrainians are being advised to stay in Europe, but for those already in transit, the advice is to stay in Mexico City and not travel to the border.

Ukraine freedom fighters get police, riot gear from Arizona law enforcement

“If you have the ability to cancel your travel plans into Mexico from Europe we strongly recommend you do so, do not travel to Mexico,” said the volunteer.

As for those already in Tijuana at the shelter, the shelter will stay open until early next month to take care of those who arrive in the coming weeks.

“We’ll be here till May 5 th to make sure everyone who comes after April 25 th , they will be in a safe place, and we’re going to help them with transfer to Mexico City.”

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

After 12 p.m. on Monday, Ukrainians who show up at border crossings without visas will not be allowed access into the U.S. and will be turned away.

According to a statement issued by the U.S. Embassy in Mexico , “there will be no advantage or faster process for those transiting via Mexico.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

EPPD nabs serial auto thief in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last week, officers with the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man for at least five vehicle thefts. EPPD officials share that on Tuesday, April 19, officers patrolling the neighborhood around Magoffin and Brown when they came across a stolen truck being driven by a […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
State
California State
City
San Diego, TX
San Diego, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Border Crossings#Ukrainians#Border Report#United 4 Ukraine#Russian
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

'Ukrainian missile strikes' blow up oil facilities in Russia supplying troops in Donbas as British intelligence says Putin's forces have 'yet to achieve a significant breakthrough' and many units are 'exhausted'

Flames lit up the sky over Russia in the early hours after suspected Ukrainian missile strikes blew up two oil storage facilities supplying Putin's troops fighting for control of Donbas. The Transneft-Druzhba Oil Depot, located in the city of Bryansk around 70 miles from the Ukrainian border, caught fire at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Mexico City
Country
Russia
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
Daily Mail

Terror at our border: Agents caught 23 people on US terror watchlist crossing southern border in 2021, including suspects from Saudi Arabia and Yemen

US Customs and Border Patrol intercepted 23 people on a federal terror watchlist crossing the southern border during 2021, including men from Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Data obtained by Fox News via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request showed that four of the apprehensions took place in the Rio Grande Valley Sector and four others were reported by Del Rio Sector.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy