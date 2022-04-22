ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘The Shining’ prop axe Jack Nicholson used up for auction

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERL8f_0fHYoisl00

(NEXSTAR) — “Heeere’s Johnny!”

For just a few more days, horror fans and collectors alike can place their bids for a chance to own a piece of Hollywood history: a prop axe Oscar-winner Jack Nicholson wielded during the filming of the 1980s horror classic “The Shining.”

It comes with a high price: minimum bids are $50,000.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll Auctions , which sells pop culture and sports memorabilia, estimates the prop, believed to be made of foam, will ultimately sell for between $60,000 and $90,000. As of Friday afternoon, there were at least three bids for the item.

SEE IT: Activists at Starbucks superglue themselves to counter to protest upcharge for non-dairy milk

The axe is one of several Nicholson used during the filming of the Stanley Kubrick chiller. The film’s most famous scene features Nicholson hacking a bathroom door to pieces to get to his wife (played by Shelley Duval), whom he’s trying to kill.

If the axe is too pricey, the auction house has another “Shining” prop up for grabs. A screen-used knife from the film is signed and inscribed “REDRUM” by actor Danny Lloyd, who played Danny, the son of Nicholson’s character, Jack Torrance. The minimum bid is $1,000, and it’s expected to sell between $2,000 and $3,000, Gotta Have Rock and Roll says.

Two other axes from the Stanley Kubrick movie have fetched big auction prices. A different foam axe sold for $57,600, while a wooden axe went for $211,000, Forbes reports.

“The Shining,” based on Stephen King’s 1977 novel, was released in May 1980 and became what’s considered a masterpiece of the horror genre. It was recently named No. 2 on Time Out’s list of The 100 Best Horror Movies list — right between “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974) and “The Exorcist” (1973).

These US cities are getting hotter fastest

One person who has famously hated the film is King himself, who found it emotionally cold and too different from his book.

“It’s certainly beautiful to look at: gorgeous sets, all those Steadicam shots,” King told The Paris Review in 2006. “I used to call it a Cadillac with no engine in it. You can’t do anything with it except admire it as sculpture. You’ve taken away its primary purpose, which is to tell a story.”

A sequel film, “Doctor Sleep” (based on the King novel of the same name), was released in 2019 and features much of the original film’s iconography, including the door Nicholson hacks with the axe. King loved “Doctor Sleep” so much he said it even warmed his feelings toward its predecessor.

Bidding on both the axe and the knife end next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Toddler struck, killed by truck at Las Cruces park parking lot

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) officials say a toddler was struck at the Veterans Memorial Park Sunday afternoon and died at the scene. An LCPD spokesperson told KTSM the call of a child being struck at the park came in at 5:42 p.m. According to preliminary investigation, LCPD spokesperson said, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

EPPD nabs serial auto thief in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last week, officers with the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man for at least five vehicle thefts. EPPD officials share that on Tuesday, April 19, officers patrolling the neighborhood around Magoffin and Brown when they came across a stolen truck being driven by a […]
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Lloyd
Person
Stephen King
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#The Shining#Axe#Nexstar#Rock And Roll Auctions
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Ben Affleck breaks his silence about dating rumors with Selling Sunset star

Ben Affleck is a committed and engaged man, and he is putting rumors about his dating history officially to rest. Shortly after his long awaited second engagement to Jennifer Lopez, proposing with a massive green diamond ring, talk about his dating history and time spent on dating apps began circulating.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Urges Americans to ‘Go Get in Nature’ for Earth Day 2022

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner has an important message for his fans today: Get outside and enjoy some nature on Earth Day. That’s what Kevin Costner himself is doing, per the “Yellowstone” star’s latest Instagram post. He shared a gorgeous video on Instagram, showing his current location somewhere out in the American West or Southwest. In the video, we see beautiful snow-topped mountains, bald eagles flying, a coiled-up snake, cattle and fences on a ranch, and some stunning red rock.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl': Theater ReviewTony Awards...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Involved in Very Bad Car Accident

Jared Padalecki was forced to drop out of a convention appearance on Sunday after the actor found himself in a "very bad" car accident, according to his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles. Ackles took the stage at a convention for the show, where he revealed that Padalecki had to stay home and recuperate after the accident.
TV & VIDEOS
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy