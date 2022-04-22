ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Study: Homeless Deaths Spiked During Pandemic, but Drug ODs Top Killer

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEfh2_0fHYnmNS00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - During the first 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, overall deaths of homeless people in Los Angeles County increased by 56% compared to the previous 12 months -- a spike partially attributable to the virus, though drug overdoses continued to be the population's top killer, according to a report released today.

According to the report by the county Department of Public Health, a total of 1,988 homeless deaths were recorded from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, up from 1,271 during the previous 12 months.

Drug overdose remained the leading cause of death among the homeless during the pandemic-onset year, with such fatalities increasing by 78% during the first year of the pandemic, compared to the previous 12 months, according to the study.

The report found that 179 homeless people died from COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic, meaning the virus was responsible for about 25% of the overall increase in homeless deaths during that 12-month period.

Excluding the COVID deaths, the number of homeless people who died in the county during the pandemic year still rose by 43% compared to the previous 12 months.

Between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, COVID-19 ranked as the third-leading cause of death among the homeless population, behind drug overdoses and coronary heart disease. Traffic injuries and homicide were the fourth-and fifth-leading causes of death during that period, according to the county report.

``The findings in this report reflect a true state of emergency on the streets across our county,'' county Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said in a statement.

``In a civil society, it is unacceptable for any of us to not be profoundly disturbed by the shocking needs documented in this year's homeless mortality report. We must redouble our efforts to address this crisis. As part of our response, it is critical that we address the drug epidemic, particularly the rise of fentanyl on our streets.''

Overdose deaths among homeless people under age 50 doubled in the first year of the pandemic, compared to the previous year, according to the report, while overdose deaths among Latino/a homeless people jumped by 84%, compared to a 74% increase among Black homeless people and 67% among white homeless.

Methamphetamine was involved in the vast majority of deaths, at 75%, roughly the same as the previous year. But the involvement of fentanyl in overdose deaths jumped from 27% during the pre-pandemic year to 45%.

``While efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 remain critically important, we must also implement effective strategies that address the other leading causes of death among this vulnerable population, most importantly the tragic continued rise in drug overdose deaths,'' county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.

County officials said they have a series of steps planned in hopes of addressing homeless deaths, including an expansion of field-based substance abuse treatment services, increased distribution of naloxone to the homeless both on the streets and in shelters, and implementing more infectious-disease protocols in shelters and encampments.

CBS LA

BA.2 blamed for rising COVID-19 cases in LA County

The number of COVID positive patients at county hospitals in Los Angeles rose slightly Sunday while those infected with the coronavirus appeared to be on the rise, based on the latest state figures released Friday.As of Sunday, 218 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 27 were being treated in intensive care. The latest figures come after the county reported another 2,056 infections Friday, raising the pandemic total to 2,859,799. Another 12 COVID-related deaths were reported then, raising the overall death toll to 31,924. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health does not report COVID data on weekends.  Also on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Reason.com

The Feds Will Return More Than $1 Million in Marijuana Money That California Cops Stole From Armored Cars

The federal government has agreed to return more than $1 million that California sheriff's deputies stole from an armored-car company that serves state-licensed marijuana businesses. The partial settlement of a lawsuit that the Institute for Justice filed on behalf of the Pennsylvania-based company, Empyreal Logistics, embodies a notable irony: The Justice Department is returning money earned by businesses that federal law still treats as criminal enterprises, thereby defeating San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus' attempt to evade California law, which does not allow forfeiture of the money that his deputies seized because it came from businesses that the state views as perfectly legitimate.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
MedicalXpress

Even partially vaccinated individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 may be at lower risk of ICU admission, death

Even when COVID-19 vaccines fail to prevent hospitalization, they appear to significantly lower the risk of being admitted to intensive care and dying compared to patients who are unvaccinated, according to a time-matched cohort study of over 20,000 adults hospitalized in Ontario between January 2021 and January 2022, being presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (23-26 April). The study is by Alicia Grima and Kiera Murison from the University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Unvaccinated people increase risk of SARS-CoV-2 for vaccinated people even when vaccination rates are high

Unvaccinated people threaten the safety of the vaccinated even when SARS-CoV-2 vaccination rates are high, according to a new modeling study published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "Many opponents of vaccine mandates have framed vaccine adoption as a matter of individual choice," writes Dr. David Fisman, Dalla Lana School...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOXBusiness

LA company allegedly faked COVID test results; agrees to pay $22.5 million

A Los Angeles, California based COVID-19 testing company has agreed to fork over a $22 million settlement after being accused of forging test results and engaging in false advertising. A complaint alleged that the company, which did business under the name "Sameday Health," falsely advertised that it could deliver test...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County mask mandate at LAX and on public transit sparks confusion among some travelers

The Los Angeles County mask mandate for all public transit has returned, including at the airport, but at Los Angeles International plenty of people roamed around without a face-covering. There was also a lot of confusion among travelers about whether or not masks were required, even among couples. RELATED: LA County to require masks on all public transit starting Friday"He didn't think we had to and I said I think we do and when we walked in, we noticed some people had them on and some people didn't," said traveler Mary Barnes. Chris Barnes took his wife's advice and put his mask on,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

California high school has COVID-19 outbreak following prom

Ninety out of the 600 attendees at a recent California high school prom tested positive for COVID-19. According to KGO-TV, students at San Mateo High School gathered for the prom at San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum. Masks were optional for the event, which organizers said followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/22/22

In Riverside County, there were 452 new reported cases on Thursday. Since April 14th, hospitalizations have increased in the county by 48%, with 43 and seven COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported ten new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday. On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
