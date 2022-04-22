ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quilcene, WA

Woman rescued after falling in toilet trying to get phone

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago

QUILCENE, Wash. — (AP) — A woman who accidentally dropped her cellphone into the hole of an outhouse in a national forest and fell in while trying to retrieve it had to be rescued by firefighters in Washington state.

Brinnon Fire Department Chief Tim Manly said the woman, who was at the top of Mount Walker in the Olympic National Forest northwest of Seattle, had been using her phone when it fell into the toilet on Tuesday, The Kitsap Sun reported.

Manly said she disassembled the toilet seat and used dog leashes to try and get the phone and eventually used the leashes to tie herself off as she reached for it. That effort failed and she fell into the toilet headfirst.

“They didn’t work very well and in she went,” Manly said.

The woman was alone and tried to get out for 10 to 15 minutes. Reunited with her phone, she called 911, Manly said.

Responding firefighters passed her blocks to stand on to reach a harness, which they used to pull her out of the vault. The Brinnon Fire Department said the woman said she was uninjured.

She was washed down and “strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste, but she only wanted to leave,” the department said.

“I’ve been doing this for 40 years, and that was a first," Manly said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

When nature calls! Woman plunges HEAD FIRST into filthy national forest vault toilet after dropping her phone and using dog leash as harness to lower herself in to retrieve it

A California woman plunged head-first into a filthy vault toilet at a national forest after dropping her phone in, then falling as she tried to retrieve it. The unidentified woman lost her handset while visiting Mount Walker in Washington Tuesday during a trip to the Olympic National Forest. She then...
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Woman dies after falling into rapids at Grand Canyon

A woman died last week after she appeared to fall into rapids during a river trip at the Grand Canyon. Mary Kelley, 68, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was on a private boating trip Thursday when she fell into the water near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service. Others on the boat pulled her out of the water and began CPR.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Quilcene, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ap#The Kitsap Sun#The Associated Press
The Independent

Architect who ‘died’ for five minutes in horror house fire reveals where he ‘went’ when his heart stopped

A holiday home boss and father-of-five who ‘died’ for five minutes when his heart stopped beating after a terrifying house fire sent him into cardiac arrest has become friends with the firefighter who brought him back to life.Retired architect Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife, Jo, 53, who run the business based at their home in Upper Tysoe, Wawickshire, together, had sat down to dinner in January 14 with her 80-year-old parents when smoke poured through the ceiling light fittings and the fire alarms sounded.Ushering everyone out, Steve – father to Jessica, 36, George 34, Ben, 22, Will, 12, and...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

Lily Peters, Missing Wis. Girl, Found Dead; Police Investigating As Homicide

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — Police in Wisconsin say the death of a missing 10-year-old girl is being investigated as a homicide. Iliana Peters, who went by Lily, was found dead by police at about 9:15 a.m. Monday in a wooded area near the Leinenkugel Brewery, according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department. She was last seen by family members at her aunt’s house on the 400 block of North Grove Street. She was supposed to be heading to her home on the 50 block of East Birch Street. Police, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 unit and a drone pilot all assisted...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
Motorious

Car Fished From Creek Turns Out To Be A Coffin For Missing Dad

The family of this missing man finally have some peace with the whereabouts of their beloved father. We cover many funny and interesting topics related to cars and automotive news due to the seemingly constant flow of information in the enthusiast world. However, every now and then, we come across something that shakes us all to the core with its pain and sorrow for all of those involved. This is one of those solemn times as recently a man's body has been found after 18 years of sitting at the bottom of a lake. While it is difficult to digest, this story is not entirely wrong, as the growth of technology allowed the team of divers to uncover his body, and soon many other families will have closure. But who was this man, and why was he destined to a watery grave?
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCAU 9 News

Home destroyed after high winds spread nearby burning

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — High winds played a major role in fires that took place across Siouxland. A fire near Merrill destroyed a house. Holly Theisen was at home with her daughter when some nearby hay bails on their land caught on fire. She said everything after that happened so quickly. “I went out […]
MERRILL, IA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
91K+
Followers
101K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy