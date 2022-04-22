ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Bernie Sanders, AOC to hold rally with Staten Island Amazon workers this weekend

By Curtis Brodner
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will attend a rally on Staten Island this Sunday with workers from the JFK8 Amazon fulfillment center who recently formed the first Amazon union in the United States.

The rally will take place at 11 a.m. at the fulfillment center.

“They took on one of the most powerful corporations in America and showed that workers are sick and tired of being exploited while corporate profits soar,” said Sanders in a press release.

The Vermont senator who became a leading voice in American progressive politics during his 2016 and 2020 presidential election campaigns also praised the wave of unionization sweeping Starbucks stores across the country, including the company’s flagship location in New York City .

Christian Smalls, the President of the Amazon Labor Union and the principle organizer behind the union drive, was critical of Ocasio-Cortez when she failed to show up to an earlier rally.

Despite the brief conflict, Ocasio-Cortez has spoken in favor of the unionization effort in the past and Smalls alluded to reconciliation when announcing her scheduled appearance at the coming rally.

“Solidarity is about accountability and second chances,” wrote Smalls on Twitter. “The only narrative that should matter is bringing people together.”

Pam Nuottila
1d ago

Just remember people if these two are for it your in trouble they don’t care about anything or anyone but themselves

chuckit
13h ago

Thank you AOC for tanking Amazon in the big city with high unemployment and forced Amazon to Syracuse ny . You should see the people who work at these plants . We have counted about 200 delivery vans in the parking lot . By 9am that lot is almost empty so that’s people working and that’s not including the sorters inside. This is a small last mile plant. The bigger building sits on a old 88acre golf course. She is so smart economics must be thing or not .

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
