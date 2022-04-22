ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hydroponic farm opens at Bruce Randolph School

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVZhW_0fHYkh8s00
A hydroponic vertical farm house in Minnesota.  Bright Agrotech/Wikimedia Commons

Bruce Randolph School in Denver opened a hydroponic farm Friday, its second garden/farm.

Students are able to produce up to 1,000 pounds of fresh produce every month from the indoor farm, with grand opening attendees getting food prepared from the farm's first harvest.

It was made possible through a partnership with Teens for Food Justice, a $500,000 Healthy Foods for Denver's Kids grant and $1.14 million in bond funding approved by Denver voters in November 2020.

“This is another example of how partnerships between (Denver Public Schools) and local, state, and national partners can benefit both the school and our community,” Superintendent Alex Marrero said in a release. “The Bruce Randolph students are learning about urban gardening while providing vegetables for the school and their surrounding community.”

Traditional gardening is challenging on the land around the school because the site was previously designated for hazardous material cleanup. The new hydroponic garden is next to a previously constructed above-ground outdoor garden. A greenhouse is also expected to be constructed later this summer.

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

3 Colorado counties rank in top 100 with high poverty, high COVID death rates

Three counties in Colorado rank in the top 100 counties in the United States with high poverty and high COVID-19 death rates, according to a report published this month.  Bent, Otero and Conejos counties were ranked as part of a report published by the Poor People’s Campaign, which works to improve legislation to help low-income […] The post 3 Colorado counties rank in top 100 with high poverty, high COVID death rates appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

Six Amish Communities Currently Exist in Colorado

Most of the Amish population resides in Ohio and the other states in the eastern portion of the country, but many Amish families have now migrated out west, including to Colorado. A few Amish people attempted to settle in Colorado during the 1900s, but these communities were short-lived due to...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Neighbors spot shackled deer, argue CPW policy

COLORADO SPRINGS– Concerned citizens are worried that a painful and slow death may be imminent for a shackled fawn in Cedar Heights. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) have been notified of a fawn outgrowing a tight metal clamp bolted to its ankle. According to the complaint one homeowner sent to FOX21, a fawn has been […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Industry
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
Axios Denver

Our favorite Denver farmers markets

We're fast approaching farmers market season, when strips of tents and stalls pop up in nooks and crannies across the city and beyond, and local farmers and ranchers have a weekly opportunity to put their fresh ingredients on display.The big picture: Shopping locally benefits local farms, the environment, the community and the economy. This lineup features a wide variety of mostly weekend markets, offering something for everyone — and the perfect excuse to get outside and support your Colorado producers. South Pearl Street Farmers MarketEasy like Sunday morning, take a stroll along this charming and eclectic multi-block stretch with farm-fresh...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

March For Peace Brings Montbello Community Together

DENVER (CBS4) — A sea of blue took over the sidewalks and streets of the Montbello neighborhood in Denver as crowds walked proudly with matching shirts. Their goal: reviving hope in the community. (credit: CBS) The March for Peace, which was held for its second year at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, aims to raise awareness on recent violence. It featured a 5k run/walk, fitness carnival and a memorial garden honoring loved ones lost to crime. Boys & Girls Club member and co-organizer Najaray West told CBS4’s Mekialaya White it turned out to be the perfect day to host the...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydroponic#Urban Gardening#Denver Public Schools#Bruce Randolph School#Teens For Food Justice#Healthy Foods
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Co. Schools’ winners named for outstanding work

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — And the winners are… On Monday night, The Ohio County Schools Board of Education announced this year’s Teacher of the Year and Service Personnel of the Year winners. Bridge Street Middle School Teacher Shawna Safreed is the Ohio County Schools Teacher of the Year. She teaches 7th grade reading and has […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
99.9 KEKB

An Open Letter to Colorado 420ers: Clean Up Next Time

After two years off because of COVID-19 restrictions prohibiting large gatherings, the marijuana-themed Mile High 420 Festival returned to Denver on Wednesday, April 20th to thousands of attendees. However, a very uncool mess was left behind by the attendees leaving a bad taste in the mouths of many. The 2022...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
1230 ESPN

Your Dog Can Be a Witness to Your Marriage in Colorado

Here in Colorado, we love our pets. It's not uncommon to see Coloradans taking their dogs for walks on hiking trails or even accompanying them at bars and restaurants. However, there is a really cool yet weird law in Colorado that allows your dog to be your witness at your wedding.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado's 1st drive-thru Shake Shack opens

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Shake Shack has opened its eighth location in Colorado and its largest in the state. The new fast-casual burger restaurant at 6489 Promenade Parkway in Castle Rock is the first Shake Shack in Colorado with a drive-thru and is just the fifth in the country with a drive-thru.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
David Heitz

Proclamation urges Denver to extinguish lights for migrating birds

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will consider Monday proclaiming April as "Lights Out for Bird Migration" month. A proclamation sponsored by Councilmember Paul Kashmann says, "Migrating birds are accustomed to dark nights, (and) the artificial lights of suburbia and downtown Denver attract birds to windows and walls, leaving them dead, wounded, or trapped in a maze of invisible glass."
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy