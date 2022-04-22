Hydroponic farm opens at Bruce Randolph School

A hydroponic vertical farm house in Minnesota. Bright Agrotech/Wikimedia Commons

Bruce Randolph School in Denver opened a hydroponic farm Friday, its second garden/farm.

Students are able to produce up to 1,000 pounds of fresh produce every month from the indoor farm, with grand opening attendees getting food prepared from the farm's first harvest.

It was made possible through a partnership with Teens for Food Justice, a $500,000 Healthy Foods for Denver's Kids grant and $1.14 million in bond funding approved by Denver voters in November 2020.

“This is another example of how partnerships between (Denver Public Schools) and local, state, and national partners can benefit both the school and our community,” Superintendent Alex Marrero said in a release. “The Bruce Randolph students are learning about urban gardening while providing vegetables for the school and their surrounding community.”

Traditional gardening is challenging on the land around the school because the site was previously designated for hazardous material cleanup. The new hydroponic garden is next to a previously constructed above-ground outdoor garden. A greenhouse is also expected to be constructed later this summer.