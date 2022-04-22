ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘What You Need to Know:’ The Democratic Senate candidates’ debate

Cover picture for the articleWLVR’s Brad Klein and Jen Rehill review the top local and regional stories from the WLVR newsroom....

WBRE

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate Debate: Candidates clash over Fetterman’s Braddock shotgun incident

(WHTM) — “John, we get it. You have a Black friend.” Democratic candidate Malcolm Kenyatta’s questioning of candidate John Fetterman’s actions during a 2013 incident in Braddock was just one of a few tense moments that came out of the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate debate Thursday night. “The question is, did you point at the chest […]
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
KTVZ

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden‘s approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden...
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell's leadership PAC announces a $7million ad buy to back Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski after Trump endorsed her opponent as GOP civil war heats up before the midterms

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's leadership PAC announced a $7 million ad buy Monday on behalf of Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is fending off a primary challenge from the Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka. So far, that's the only Republican primary McConnell's Senate Leadership Fund is getting involved in - with...
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
Daily Mail

'Why do Republicans hate you?' Mitch McConnell shrugs off question on why he's only polling at 30% in the GOP and says he would still back Trump if he runs in 2024

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is apparently unfazed about his low approval numbers among Republican voters in national polls, the GOP lawmaker indicated on Thursday. The Kentucky Republican sat for nearly an hour-long live interview with Axios in the morning, where he also dismissed journalist Jonathan Swan's attempt to confront him on his about-face over supporting Donald Trump in 2024.
Salon

"Grasping for straws": Trump's "MAGA goon squad" scrambles for cash as campaign donations dry up

Appearing on the Daily Beast's "The New Normal," Roger Sollenberger -- who has been investigating the campaign finance woes of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., -- explained that fundraising for the three has become more difficult as they scramble to ramp up the outrage that normally shakes loose cash from supporters of Donald Trump.
Slate

Republican Leader Humiliated by Audio Reconfirming He Didn’t Support Violent Overthrow of Government

After Jan. 6, 2021, according to public statements and reporting at the time, a number of Republican congressional figures who had rationalized and excused Donald Trump’s behavior during his presidency said they believed he was to blame for the violence in the Capitol that day. Some said he should resign or that they would vote to impeach and convict him to remove him from office.
