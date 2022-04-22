ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke River voted ‘Best Urban Kayaking Spot’ in national poll

By Eddie Callahan
NBC12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A familiar face to those throughout the region...

WFXR

The shad are here! Annual rite of spring underway in Virginia!

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The dogwoods and redbuds are blooming, which is a sure sign another Virginia rite of spring is happening, one that has been going on for thousands of years — the annual shad runs. This is the time of year when hickory and American shad return from the Atlantic Ocean to spawn […]
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Camping spots start to book up as demand increases at Virginia State Parks

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As we start to see more signs of normalcy, folks are craving some adventure. For Virginia State Parks, that means hundreds of thousands of people flooding to campgrounds each year. In 2021, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation estimates that nearly 1.17 million people...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Experts provide tips ahead of busy hiking season in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Warmer weather typically brings out an array of people who are venturing outside to hike the mountains of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. According to the manager of Walkabout Outfitter in downtown Roanoke, Rayna Christman, we could see even more hikers lacing up their boots to hit area trails this year than we […]
ROANOKE, VA
WTOP

Man rushed to Virginia hospital after being bitten by deadly pet snake

Authorities say state police helped rush an anti-venom treatment to a Virginia hospital after a man was bitten Saturday by his pet African Pit Viper, one of the deadliest snakes in the world. Virginia State Police helped deliver the anti-venom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Woman left disabled after being bit by copperhead at Virginia restaurant

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published in January 2022 covering a different story. It was the snakebite story shared around the globe. At least that’s how it felt to Rachel Myrick, who was bitten by a poisonous snake more than 4.5 years ago in the foyer of a Spotsylvania County restaurant. The “crazy story,” as she called it, was broadcast by media and digital outlets across the world.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Loudoun Co. firefighter crowned Miss Virginia USA

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Whether she’s in a gown and high heels or firefighter gear and boots, a Loudoun County woman proved her worthiness this weekend to wear the crown as Miss Virginia USA 2022. According to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, Kailee Horvath has been a volunteer with the Ashburn Volunteer Fire Rescue […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Abandoned boats are piling up on Virginia’s waters

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Abandoned boats are littering Virginia and are impacting the economy, people’s safety and wildlife habitats. Between data from the U.S. Coast Guard and reports from local marinas, there are more than 200 abandoned vessels across the Commonwealth. In the last year, about 10...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Poisonous Hemlock plant spotted along Strasburg Riverwalk

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Strasburg residents should keep an eye out as some have spotted the poisonous hemlock plant growing along the town’s riverwalk on the bank of the Shenandoah River. Hemlock is a leafy invasive plant that often grows in wet areas and can grow up to 8...
STRASBURG, VA

