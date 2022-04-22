Congressman, Cook County officials praise new healthcare worker legislation

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Schaumburg Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joined Cook County officials to celebrate passage of legislation that will provide more mental health resources for frontline health care workers.

Krishnamoorthi, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and others were at Provident Hospital praising the Dr. Lorna Breen Healthcare Provider Protection Act, which the Congressman said was named for a New York emergency room director who committed suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We refer to our health care workers as heroes. But as you know, they're human beings too and like all human beings, they bear the struggles and the burdens that all the rest of us have during this pandemic, but they've had to endure even more hardship in that they've exposed themselves repeatedly to the risks of COVID- 19 while treating people and of course, they've exposed their families too," said Krishnamoorthi.

The act will provide grants for treatment programs, outlines of best practices and a study of what's working.