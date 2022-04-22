ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

‘Do not buy that house before talking to me,’ sign in Virginia reads

By Andy Fox, Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qdvlx_0fHYi5x300

NORFOLK, Va. ( WAVY ) – There’s a big white sign on Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk pointing to the home next door that reads: “Do not buy that house before talking to me.”

WAVY contacted homeowner Conner Jewell, who put up the banner-like sign. The neighboring house is undergoing work.

That house, like Jewell’s home, is owned and rehabbed by Mozart Investment LLC. Jewell said he is warning people of issues he’s had with his home since he and his wife purchased it.

“Flush our toilet, came out of the shower,” Jewell said.

Jewell said he had serious plumbing issues almost from the start of moving in. In fact, he and his wife had to move out days after closing on the house. The home’s problems ended up costing them thousands of dollars.

“Well, I was sitting back, and I had already taken my loss and I said if I am not going to get any of my money back, then what can I do to help the buyer of that house,” he said pointing to the house next door.

The cities where home prices have more than tripled since 2000

When you enter the Jewell home now, you see on the couch a blanket that has pictures of the Jewells.

They both grew up in Kentucky. Jewell and his wife, Michael (who is named after her father), were childhood sweethearts. They were married on July 14, 2018. He’s active-duty U.S. Navy fixing helicopters, and she is a special education teacher. On Oct. 7, 2021, they bought their first home at 2934 Chesapeake Boulevard, and it quickly became a house of horrors.

“I would flush the toilet. I turn on the water in either sink, and it would all come out in my bathtub … waste from the toilet would back up into the tub,” he said.

After spending $289,000 for the rehabbed house — it cost the seller only about half of that amount before the rehab process — Jewell’s plumbing issues demanded immediate attention. So, he got opinions from five master contractors.

“One came out, got under the house. The first thing he saw was raw sewage and water coming out of the pipe and right off the bat, found there were improper fittings … It was all back-graded into my house. There was no way for it to exit into the city sewer.”

Some of the problems were there in Jewell’s C & C Home Inspections report. One picture showed a pipe going sharply up and not down to take water out of the home and into the city pipe.

“Some of the pipes were at 90-degree angles. Sewage was backing up into the home,” Jewell said.

Jewell confronted the home inspector about the pipe. “They told me they are not code inspectors, so it is not their job,” he said.

WAVY spoke with the owner of C & C Home Inspections, Curt Lind, who has since renamed the company and operates out of his home.

“I refunded his money,” Lind said of Jewell. The amount was $325, but Jewell said he refused to cash the check, unhappy with the home inspector’s services.

Lind said, “I apologized to him, and that is why I sent it through to my insurance company,” to let them settle the dispute.

The insurance company supported their client, Lind, finding the home inspector “did his job on the day of the inspection.”

Lind added, “The day of the inspection, the water ran just fine and did not back up the day of the inspection … and we ran the water from the sinks and tubs.”

But when Lind went back to the house on a follow-up visit, there were issues.

“The day I went back over there, I met his wife, and the crawl space was flooded. I do not disagree … I could not go in there,” he said.

Are we in a real estate bubble?

Jewell’s attorney sent a demand letter threatening to sue Mozart Investment LLC, which rehabbed the home and sold it to Jewell.

“The entire drain system was improperly installed, including plumbing pipes with improper 90-degree bends … the drain lines not vented properly and are back graded … and the main sewer in the crawlspace was installed improperly,” Jewell’s attorney, Bryan Peeples, said in a letter stating what the plumbers found.

Mozart Investment recently closed down. An attorney representing Mozart’s registered agent, Shiller Menard, responded to questions about why water and electric permits were not pulled in compliance with the City of Norfolk for the home refurbishing.

Kevin Brunick responded, “I do not believe they are under an obligation to do that.”

However, a city spokesperson said, “There were no plumbing or electrical improvements proposed or requested. … Adding new water lines and electrical wiring will require permits.”

WAVY obtained a notice of violation that Jewell received after he requested the city to inspect, and the violation states, “Work done with no permits … work not installed to code.”

Jewell speculated on how this all happened.

“[They are probably thinking] ‘Oh, he’s active duty. That’s just some dumb military kid,” he said. “He won’t know someone pushed something up under the rug. He’ll never know.’”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest made in killing of teen in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have made an arrest in the killing of a teenager in Visalia early Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Montoya, 19, by police. The shooting occurred near Sowell Street and Howard Avenue on Saturday morning. Officers received a report of gunshots in the area just after midnight. […]
VISALIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Real Estate
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
Norfolk, VA
Business
City
Norfolk, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Navy Times

Navy identifies officer who died in Hawkeye crash off Virginia coast

The Navy has announced that Lt. Hyrum Hanlon died Wednesday in the crash of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye off the coast of Virginia. The service said the aircraft, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 out of Norfolk, crashed during routine flight operations near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, about 100 miles northeast of Norfolk, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
NORFOLK, VA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Tulare, police say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman suspected of robbing a bank earlier this week has now been arrested, according to the Tulare Police Department. Around 1:45 p.m. Monday, officers were called out to a Wells Fargo location on Tulare Avenue for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they say they learned a […]
TULARE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mozart Investment Llc#U S Navy
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested in connection to ag thefts, detectives say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have arrested a man they say is connected to a series of agriculture-related thefts, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Thursday morning the sheriff’s office says they arrested 43-year-old Carlos Gutierrez from Delano for possession of stolen property and grand theft. Detectives say they believe the thefts are […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
WFXR

Honor Flight: Life-changing trip for Virginia veterans

(WFXR) — Twelve veterans will take a journey alongside friends as they tour different memorials through the Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight. WFXR News’ Kathlynn Stone will be traveling with these men who served in wars such as WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. She will be sharing their stories throughout the weekend. Day 2 of […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest after deadly DUI crash in Selma, officers say

UPDATE: The suspect’s name was corrected by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials have identified the man killed after he was hit by a driver who CHP investigators say was suspected of being under the influence. The victim has been identified as Daryl Bagwell, 58 of Selma, by officials from the […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out to people in the […]
OAKLAND, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Jail time for Clovis mail thief: DOJ

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Clovis man has been sentenced to years in jail after police say he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of mail, the US Department of Justice announced Monday. Randall McKinney, 33 of Clovis, was sentenced to four years and three months for possession of stolen mail and possession of […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy