ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

You’ve got trails: Unplug and get active on new paths opening in Norfolk, Chesapeake

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Hampton Roads is kicking off Celebrate Trails Day — and spring weather — with trail openings in Norfolk and Chesapeake.

Hosted on the fourth Saturday of April, Celebrate Trails Day is an annual spring celebration of America’s trails. The day is meant to encourage people to unplug from technology and get active by taking to the area’s trails, enjoying scenic views as they hike or bike.

To celebrate, the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation will open a new trailhead at Harbor Park’s Water Street Open Space .

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the new Water Street Open Space alongside the Elizabeth River Trail near Harbor Park. Afterward, attendees can participate in a host of activities, including yoga, a bounce workout and a fun run.

Other activities throughout the day at spots along the trail include bike tours, walking historical tours and the Norfolk Tides vs. Durham Bulls minor-league baseball game at Harbor Park.

The Elizabeth River Trail stretches 10.5 miles, connecting businesses, historic attractions and 28 neighborhoods and districts from Harbor Park and downtown Norfolk to Old Dominion University, Larchmont and Lochhaven.

In 2018, the foundation launched a $4 million capital campaign to raise funds to enhance the trail, achieving that goal in 2020. In recent years, an obstacle course was added at Plum Point Park and a 1,000-square-foot patio was built close to the trail in Chelsea.

In Chesapeake, the Great Dismal National Wildlife Refuge will open a TRACK Trail for children from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The youth trail offers a network of pathways designed for kids and families.

Each trail follows the Black Bear Trail to Wood Duck Loop for 1.5 miles. Adventure brochures are available for download to help children identify vegetation, wildlife and animal tracks.

The event will be held at the Portsmouth Ditch Trailhead on 3457 Martin Johnson Road. Once entering the Portsmouth Ditch Trailhead, drive approximately 1.5 miles to parallel park along the road shoulder.

An optional, guided hike will follow the ribbon cutting. Attendees are asked to RSVP by calling 757-376-2841.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

Norfolk Botanical Garden holds plant sale

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Botanical Garden kicked off its 2022 plant sale on Friday. The sale highlights more than 300 kinds of plants people usually see while walking through the park. NBG staff curate these plants as a fundraiser to keep supporting the garden's needs. "You will find...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Attracting Hummingbirds to Your Yard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s that time of year again! Flowers are blooming, the birds are chirping and hummingbirds are making their way back from winter migration. If you’ve ever been curious about hummingbirds and how to attract them to your yard, Mike Westphal from the McDonald Garden Center has everything you need to know.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Strawberry season kicks off in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Happy strawberry season, Hampton Roads!. The southern half of Virginia Beach is known for its many strawberry farms. There are strawberries on the city seal, and before the pandemic threw a wrench in things, there was a Pungo Strawberry Festival every year. That's been canceled...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Government
Chesapeake, VA
Government
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
Portsmouth, VA
Lifestyle
Chesapeake, VA
Lifestyle
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
WSLS

Abandoned boats are piling up on Virginia’s waters

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Abandoned boats are littering Virginia and are impacting the economy, people’s safety and wildlife habitats. Between data from the U.S. Coast Guard and reports from local marinas, there are more than 200 abandoned vessels across the Commonwealth. In the last year, about 10...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harbor Park#Hampton Roads#Trail#Chelsea#Durham Bulls#Old Dominion University
NBC12

Coyotes wandering in broad daylight alarm Richmond residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s springtime in Richmond and with spring comes new critters crawling about the city. The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications has started getting calls about coyotes wandering in the daylight, luckily these animals aren’t a problem most of the time. According to the Dept....
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Dollar Tree holding nationwide job fair on April 27

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Dollar Tree, a longtime staple of the Hampton Roads business community, hosts a national job fair on April 27. “With a keen focus on career advancement, as well as development and education opportunities, we are seeking talented leaders who are eager to come grow with us as we move to the next […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
WHSV

Poisonous Hemlock plant spotted along Strasburg Riverwalk

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Strasburg residents should keep an eye out as some have spotted the poisonous hemlock plant growing along the town’s riverwalk on the bank of the Shenandoah River. Hemlock is a leafy invasive plant that often grows in wet areas and can grow up to 8...
STRASBURG, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy