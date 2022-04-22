You’ve got trails: Unplug and get active on new paths opening in Norfolk, Chesapeake

Hampton Roads is kicking off Celebrate Trails Day — and spring weather — with trail openings in Norfolk and Chesapeake.

Hosted on the fourth Saturday of April, Celebrate Trails Day is an annual spring celebration of America’s trails. The day is meant to encourage people to unplug from technology and get active by taking to the area’s trails, enjoying scenic views as they hike or bike.

To celebrate, the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation will open a new trailhead at Harbor Park’s Water Street Open Space .

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the new Water Street Open Space alongside the Elizabeth River Trail near Harbor Park. Afterward, attendees can participate in a host of activities, including yoga, a bounce workout and a fun run.

Other activities throughout the day at spots along the trail include bike tours, walking historical tours and the Norfolk Tides vs. Durham Bulls minor-league baseball game at Harbor Park.

The Elizabeth River Trail stretches 10.5 miles, connecting businesses, historic attractions and 28 neighborhoods and districts from Harbor Park and downtown Norfolk to Old Dominion University, Larchmont and Lochhaven.

In 2018, the foundation launched a $4 million capital campaign to raise funds to enhance the trail, achieving that goal in 2020. In recent years, an obstacle course was added at Plum Point Park and a 1,000-square-foot patio was built close to the trail in Chelsea.

In Chesapeake, the Great Dismal National Wildlife Refuge will open a TRACK Trail for children from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The youth trail offers a network of pathways designed for kids and families.

Each trail follows the Black Bear Trail to Wood Duck Loop for 1.5 miles. Adventure brochures are available for download to help children identify vegetation, wildlife and animal tracks.

The event will be held at the Portsmouth Ditch Trailhead on 3457 Martin Johnson Road. Once entering the Portsmouth Ditch Trailhead, drive approximately 1.5 miles to parallel park along the road shoulder.

An optional, guided hike will follow the ribbon cutting. Attendees are asked to RSVP by calling 757-376-2841.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com