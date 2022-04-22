ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

On Earth Day, environmentalists say invest in the planet

By Claire Molle
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – April 22 is Earth Day and since 1970, it has been raising environmental awareness.

This year, Pitt County’s message to the public is “Invest in our Planet,” and officials are reminding us of the ways we can help protect the unique environments that make up Eastern North Carolina. Through ordinances, the county is doing everything it can to increase conservation.

“So Pitt County has several ordinances that we’ve developed in coordination with our state and federal partners that help protect development throughout the county and property,” said Pitt County Planner Thomas Shrader.

He said the ordinances include erosion and sediment control, flood plain damage prevention and the stormwater ordinance, “… which requires most of our new developments to either participate and an environmental buydown program or implement a stormwater control measure,” said Shrader.

He said, he feels pretty good about how much the county has been able to do. But some environmentalists are saying local governments need leeway to do more. Executive Director of Sound Rivers, Heather Deck, said state legislatures are limiting the amount of environmental protection that local governments can implement.

“Sometimes they want a one-size-fits-all across the state because they think for development or economic reasons,” said Deck.

Deck explained this is problematic because individual municipalities know the concerns in their own areas best.

“We’ve had a series of devastating hurricanes, you know, in Floyd and Matthew, and we hit Florence. And the flooding risks and things that we see in Pitt County are different than Beaufort County, they’re different than Nash County,” she said.

But at the end of the day, both the county and Sound Rivers want the same thing.

“Get outside and celebrate the environment,” said Deck.

“We only have one Earth. And it is our responsibility as a county as individual citizens, as people to take care of that,” Shrader said.

Shrader also said caring for the environment is full circle, because when you take care of the environment, it will take care of you, and he said they are always looking to find better ways to protect our natural resources.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Environmentalists#Planet#State Senate#Sound Rivers
