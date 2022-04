Jameela Jamil has announced that she’s leaving Twitter after news that Elon Musk has purchased the platform.The Tesla founder successfully acquired the social media site on Monday (25 April) for around $44bn (£34.5bn). As a result, Twitter will now be a privately owned company.Hours before the announcement, billionaire Musk urged his “worst critics” to stay on Twitter.Users of the site have been reacting to news of the sale, with some announcing that they’d be abandoning their accounts.Former The Good Place actor and presenter Jamil has stated that she’d also be leaving the platform due to fears of how the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO