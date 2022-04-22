ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Green and Iguodala Lead Warriors to 3-0 Lead Over the Nuggets

By Liam Willerup
 3 days ago

Behind the play of Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, the Warriors have a 3-0 lead over Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

Anyone with common sense knew that Nikola Jokic wasn’t going to be quiet this whole series. After all, he’s in line to become a back-to-back MVP after his historic statistical season. However, Golden State was able to close out the game and set themselves up for a chance to win the series on Sunday in Denver.

Klay Thompson , Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry all scored 26 or more points in the 118-113 win, but the two players who made the biggest impact in the fourth quarter were veterans Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green . Green, one of the league’s premier defensive players and an elite playmaker, was able to stay composed late in the fourth with five fouls and make the game-ending steal from Jokic.

Draymond Green was able to have the clinching steal against Nikola Jokic.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Green had the highest plus/minus out of the Golden State starting unit Thursday night, but his impact can not be expressed through simple box score numbers. In addition, Iguodala played impactful minutes down the stretch for Golden State, logging in 16 minutes. After being away from the team for a few seasons, Iguodala has found his way back on the team and helped carve himself a role in a big Game Three win.

Looking at Denver, the absence of Jamal Murray was very evident down the stretch for them. Of course Jokic is going to be able to produce for you, but the lack of a strong perimeter presence made it hard for the Nuggets to match the production from the three headed monster for the Warriors. The defense though was much improved for the Nuggets, as Aaron Gordon stepped up big time. Gordon saw a lot of possessions being the primary defender on Curry, and his size and athleticism made it hard for the two-time MVP to get around him. However, Denver is faced with the reality that Poole and Thompson are still threats on the court, as both players continue to shoot the ball with great efficiency.

Even with the Nuggets focusing on him, Stephen Curry scored 27 points in game three.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into game four for Golden State, it should be a primary focus for them to keep Curry at an optimal minute restriction to avoid any injury going forward. As much as closing out the series in four would allow Golden State ample rest until they discover their opponent for the next round, Steve Kerr and the rest of the staff need to make sure Curry avoids an injury at all costs.

As long as the Warriors stick to their style of play, keep Green out of foul trouble, forcing everyone but Jokic to beat them, Golden State shouldn’t have much of a problem in closing this series out.

There is still a possibility of Denver winning game four, but Jokic will need to replicate his 37 point 18 rebound outing if they want any hope in extending this series. For now, Golden State should start to game plan for a potential series against the Grizzlies, who just overcame a 26 point deficit in Minnesota to capture a one game series lead.

