Pair of Sooners selected in Mel Kiper and Todd McShay's three-round 2022 NFL mock draft

The 2022 NFL draft is less than a week away and Oklahoma has a chance to have a big weekend. With 12 players declared for the draft and several premier prospects, Oklahoma figures to have several players drafted in the top 100 next week.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay performed a three-round mock draft (ESPN+) where they took turns making picks. Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto and Perrion Winfrey were selected by the highly-regarded draft analysts in their mock draft.

55. Nik Bonitto to the Arizona Cardinals

Arizona’s pass rush win rate off the edge was 27th in the NFL last season (10.9%), and that was before Chandler Jones signed elsewhere. So yeah, it’s a problem. Bonitto has the burst and bend to get home on the QB. – McShay, ESPN

Rushing the passer is what Nik Bonitto was made for. He’s got the tools to win off the edge and will be one of the better value picks in the draft. As he gets accustomed to the NFL game, he’ll factor in as a pass-rush specialist, coming into the game in obvious passing situations. But it won’t be long before teams that were sleeping on his ability to play the run start using him as a three-down player.

76. Perrion Winfrey to the Baltimore Ravens

Since you filled Baltimore’s hole at center, Todd, the next position on my list is defensive tackle. Winfrey could be a steal here. He was one of the best prospects at the Senior Bowl, though he was inconsistent at Oklahoma. He could play end in a 3-4 scheme. – Kiper, ESPN

Perrion Winfrey who was once pushing for the end of the first round and early second round now looks to have settled in as a late second round, early third round player.

Like Creed Humphrey last year, if teams let Winfrey fall to the end of the second, it would be a huge mistake. Winfrey’s an explosive and athletic pass rusher that has the physicality and mean streak required to play on the inside.

The Oklahoma Sooners could have anywhere from five to nine players drafted in next week’s NFL draft. Nik Bonitto and Perrion Winfrey will likely be the first two players off the board.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.