ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

ClubTest Live: Augusta patrons use their SIM2 to battle the TaylorMade Stealth

By GOLF Editors
Golf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much better is the new TaylorMade Stealth...

golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Scottie Scheffler, big changes for Tiger Woods

Scottie Scheffler spoke about Tiger Woods during GOLF’s Fully Equipped podcast. “Tiger Woods hits the ball so stinkin’ solid and just shapes it so well. I watched him hit the ball [at Augusta] and I was like, I’ve got to at least try these. I always had...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Plain old bad luck’: Pro in contention accepts brutal ruling after good tee shot

If what happened to Branden Grace Saturday would have happened at Augusta National, well, the stump would never have stood a chance against the maintenance staff. But it happened at the Zurich Classic, down at TPC Louisiana, where perhaps old, decaying tree stumps are just part of the charm at this two-man team event. This is golf, after all, and there’s a lot of bad luck in this crazy game.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson at Us Open

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson could compete in the U.S. Open later this year. According to reports, both Woods and Mickelson have filed official entries for the U.S. Open, which takes place in June. He is among the most successful sportsmen ever, as well as one of the richest in...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac’s Masters Towel Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is ready for The Masters. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality unveiled her 2022 Masters towel on social media on Tuesday morning. Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since become a sports media personality. Tuesday morning, Spiranac unveiled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Financial World

Tiger Woods in legal troubles?

New trouble for Tiger Woods extra golf activities. Palm Beach County judge has thrown out a lawsuit accusing to Jupiter restaurant owned by the American golfer of causing the 2018 alcohol-fueled death of a 24-year-old bartender. Circuit Judge Samantha Schosberg-Feuer said that The Woods' Jupiter can’t be held responsible for...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s Jim Nantz’s favorite time of year. We don’t know that for sure, but it has to be, right? The legendary play-by-play announcer is calling the Final Four this weekend and The Masters next weekend. What’s better than that?. Nantz, one of the best play-by-play announcers...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taylormade#Stealth#Clubtest Live#Golf Managing Equipment
Footwear News

Dustin Johnson’s Wife Paulina Gretzky’s Glam Outfit Evolution: From Golf Courses to Red Carpets

Click here to read the full article. Although Paulina Gretzky is mostly known for being the Canadian Hockey player Wayne Gretzky’s daughter, over the years, she has shown that she knows how to make a statement with her style. The “Guns, Girls and Gambling” star was brought into the limelight when she starred in the film “In God We Trust” in 2000. Now, the wife of the American golfer Dustin Johnson, Gretzky continues to pull off looks while sitting on the sidelines and cheering him on to victory. And she’s currently bringing her standout style to the 2022 Masters Tournament. Keep reading...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Nike Responds After Tiger Woods Wearing FootJoy Golf Shoes Goes Viral

Click here to read the full article. There are a few athletes who are synonymous with Nike, and Tiger Woods is near the top of the list. So it was particularly jarring when the golf icon was spotted in something without Swoosh branding. With The Masters looming, Woods was photographed during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday. However, he did not have Nike footwear laced up. Instead, the athlete was wearing a pair of all-black FootJoy shoes. The images got golf fans talking, although Woods has not addressed his FootJoy footwear — but Nike has. “Like...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Announces Decision On His Golf Future

Lefty legend Phil Mickelson has reportedly made a decision on his golf future. Mickelson, 51, has signed up for two golf events, indicating he’s planning on returning to the sport. The lefty pro has applied to play in the first LIV Golf event series in London and the PGA Championship.
GOLF
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s Pre-Race Message

Last October, Bubba Wallace earned his first NASCAR Cup Series win in a rain-shortened Yellawood 500 at Talledega Superspeedway. Not only was it the first victory of Wallace’s career, but it was also the first time that 23XI Racing, the venture owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, wound up in the winner’s circle. Today, Wallace will try to duplicate that feat.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

Ex-caddie reveals Tiger’s greatest rival…and it’s not Phil Mickelson

Many would expect Williams to say Mickelson was Woods’ greatest rival considering he had six major championships in Woods’ era and is a fellow world golf hall of fame member. However, according to the Kiwi, Vijay Singh was actually Tiger’s biggest on course rival. Williams said: “You...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman REJECTED by R&A in request to play at The Open Championship

Two-time Open champion Greg Norman has been rejected by the R&A in his attempt to play at The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. Dion Kipping, who spoke to the Today Show in Australia, confirmed that the R&A won't give Norman a special exemption to play at the home of golf in July.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau: "It hurts your heart...you feel embarrassed all the time"

Bryson DeChambeau says he sometimes “gets really embarrassed” and feels like he has “let everyone down” in his latest YouTube video as he took his subscribers behind-the-scenes. DeChambeau, 28, has posted a 28-minute video on his YouTube channel which documented a week of his life on...
GOLF
Golf.com

5 drivers that can benefit golfers with these common misses | ClubTest 2022

With the dust having settled on GOLF’s 2022 ClubTest, it’s time to dig into the testing numbers with the driver to see if insights can be gleaned. The equipment team linked up with Golf Laboratories founder Gene Parente and Foresight Sports to conduct robotic driver testing at 95 mph with a 10.5-degree head.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy