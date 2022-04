The Brooklyn Nets are “exasperated” by the Ben Simmons injury saga after the star guard was ruled out of Game 4 vs. the Celtics, per Brian Windhorst. Simmons has yet to suit up for Brooklyn. He’s been missing because of injury or some other issue all season. Still, there was hope he could give the Nets a boost in the playoffs.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO