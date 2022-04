The man who was punched multiple times by Mike Tyson is getting ready to take legal action. According to TMZ Sports, Melvin Townsend III hired a lawyer shortly after the attack, which happened on an airplane in San Francisco. The lawyer, Matt Morgan from Morgan & Morgan, told TMZ Sports, "Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan. When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO