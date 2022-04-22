ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Augustine, TX

Roy Ray “Dee” Handy

kjas.com
 3 days ago

Mr. Roy Ray “Dee” Handy age 87, of San Augustine, Texas departed this physical life and...

www.kjas.com

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Roy A. Raymond

TYLER-Graveside services for Roy A. Raymond, 76, of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Roy was born July 12, 1945 in Saucier, Mississippi and passed away March 25, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Pickup stolen in 2014 found in Lake Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A dive team and a towing company joined forces to recover a stolen vehicle from Lake Jacksonville Thursday. According to a press release, a local fisherman called the Jacksonville Police Department to report that a vehicle had been found in about 25 feet of water near Buckner Dam on Lake Jacksonville. The dam is located off County Road 3108 in Cherokee County.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Cops Looking For These Three Alleged Thieves

If its the weekend, then you know its time for the Tyler Police Department to put a few alleged and wanted criminals on blast on social media with this week's edition of #FindEmFridays. This week, police are looking for a dude who saw someone drop their wallet but didn't bother to tell the person and two guys stealing stuff out of Home Depot.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Warrant Amnesty Program Through the Month of April in Longview, Texas

Mistakes happen, but how you face those mistakes will make a big difference in your life. The Longview Police Department and Municipal Court is offering their warrant amnesty program but it's almost over, and before it's shut down this is your final reminder to take care of any issues that might be sitting over your head. This program allows anyone with an active outstanding warrant the opportunity to save money and get a fresh start.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Upshur County Tornado 1 Month Later

Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center sees success in first several months of operation. The fight against financial crime in Texas is underway inside the old downtown Tyler fire station. In its first several months of operation, the new Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center has already intercepted close to $3.5 million. averaging about a half-a-million dollars each month.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Smith County JP Beavers leaving office

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Citing health reasons, Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Quincy Beavers has announced his resignation. Beavers’ resignation was effective April 22. The commissioners court will consider Beavers’ resignation on Tuesday. They will also consider a replacement for the position. According to the...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Governor to attend Memorial Day event in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is set to attend a Memorial Day event in Longview. The Day of Thanks and Remembrance is scheduled May 30 at Veterans Memorial Plaza at Teague Park. According to information from event coordinator Dr. John Coppedge, the ceremony is slated to be "the biggest patriotic event in the history of East Texas."
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police Arrest Four Men for Theft and Illegal Firearm Possession in Longview, TX

OFFICIAL REPORT from Longview, Texas Police: Four young men were arrested on April 18 for unlawful carrying of a weapon. One was also charged with theft. There may be a reason our parents always told us when we were teenagers that "nothing much good happens after midnight" when they were trying to make us feel a bit better about our curfews. And although I personally retorted on various occasions, the older I get the more I'm inclined to agree when it comes to minors.
LONGVIEW, TX

