Roy Ray “Dee” Handy

OFFICIAL REPORT from Longview, Texas Police: Four young men were arrested on April 18 for unlawful carrying of a weapon. One was also charged with theft. There may be a reason our parents always told us when we were teenagers that "nothing much good happens after midnight" when they were trying to make us feel a bit better about our curfews. And although I personally retorted on various occasions, the older I get the more I'm inclined to agree when it comes to minors.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO