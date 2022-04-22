Roy Ray “Dee” Handy

TYLER-Graveside services for Roy A. Raymond, 76, of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Roy was born July 12, 1945 in Saucier, Mississippi and passed away March 25, 2022 in Tyler.
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A dive team and a towing company joined forces to recover a stolen vehicle from Lake Jacksonville Thursday. According to a press release, a local fisherman called the Jacksonville Police Department to report that a vehicle had been found in about 25 feet of water near Buckner Dam on Lake Jacksonville. The dam is located off County Road 3108 in Cherokee County.
If its the weekend, then you know its time for the Tyler Police Department to put a few alleged and wanted criminals on blast on social media with this week's edition of #FindEmFridays. This week, police are looking for a dude who saw someone drop their wallet but didn't bother to tell the person and two guys stealing stuff out of Home Depot.
The Nacogdoches Farmers Market has opened Buckley's Free Pantry. It's in Nacogdoches at The Old Hitch Lot where you normally find the Farmers Market set up at 107 Pearl Street. It was put there to address the shame that sometimes accompanies need in our community. You are asked to only...
Mistakes happen, but how you face those mistakes will make a big difference in your life. The Longview Police Department and Municipal Court is offering their warrant amnesty program but it's almost over, and before it's shut down this is your final reminder to take care of any issues that might be sitting over your head. This program allows anyone with an active outstanding warrant the opportunity to save money and get a fresh start.
Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center sees success in first several months of operation. The fight against financial crime in Texas is underway inside the old downtown Tyler fire station. In its first several months of operation, the new Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center has already intercepted close to $3.5 million. averaging about a half-a-million dollars each month.
I'm trying to just take in the number of different things that will be going on all at once in downtown Lufkin for Springfest. It's this Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 and there really is something for everyone. Just head to downtown Lufkin this Saturday and start taking it all in....
It's always interesting to see the prices homes are going for in Angelina County compared to other regions in Texas. This home in Diboll really made it clear how much house you can get for your money here compared to larger cities in Texas. The list price is more than...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Citing health reasons, Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Quincy Beavers has announced his resignation. Beavers’ resignation was effective April 22. The commissioners court will consider Beavers’ resignation on Tuesday. They will also consider a replacement for the position. According to the...
LONGVIEW, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is set to attend a Memorial Day event in Longview. The Day of Thanks and Remembrance is scheduled May 30 at Veterans Memorial Plaza at Teague Park. According to information from event coordinator Dr. John Coppedge, the ceremony is slated to be "the biggest patriotic event in the history of East Texas."
Two people from Grapeland, TX in Houston County are facing major federal charges after investigators claim that they traveled to Tyler to set up a "murder for hire" with a hit man who turned out to be a federal agent. A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a...
OFFICIAL REPORT from Longview, Texas Police: Four young men were arrested on April 18 for unlawful carrying of a weapon. One was also charged with theft. There may be a reason our parents always told us when we were teenagers that "nothing much good happens after midnight" when they were trying to make us feel a bit better about our curfews. And although I personally retorted on various occasions, the older I get the more I'm inclined to agree when it comes to minors.
Custody disputes are very contentious especially when they involve children. One party believes they are the right fit for the child while the other believes the same. Sometimes these disputes can end in tragedy. That's exactly what happened at a Richardson Starbucks Monday night, April 18. 23-year-old Tranisa Octavin Trana...
Comments / 0