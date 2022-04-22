ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Peterson defends Kyler Murray in ongoing drama with Cardinals

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson spent his first 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. So it’s safe to say he knows what he’s talking about when chiming in on the ensuing drama between his former team and quarterback Kyler Murray.

When linking up with former Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds on the “All Things Covered” podcast, he shared his thoughts on the contractual hang-up in Arizona.

“I’ve been around [Murray], and he’s a competitor. No disrespect to the Arizona Cardinals, but I feel like they don’t put the team in position to be successful year after year after year,” said Peterson. “They want to sit and wait on draft picks instead of being aggressive in free agency, going and getting guys that can help you get better right now versus waiting on the future. And Kyler Murray is not going to sit around and wait for that.”

There were a lot of Vikings fans campaigning for the team to trade for the 24-year-old signal caller when it was becoming clear there might be trouble in paradise.

Murray had unfollowed the Cardinals on social media, along with erasing pictures and posts related to the team. A few weeks later, his agent, Erik Burkhardt released a statement detailing his hopes for a contract extension.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim recently came out and said there was “zero chance” of Murray being dealt to another team, and Murray responded to the comments with a “100” emoji on Twitter.

Some are taking that to mean he’s all-in on a new deal getting done, while others think he’s saying there’s a “100 percent” chance that he’s not staying if the two sides can’t agree on a contract.

So as of right now, it’s the typical mental gymnastics that sometimes precedes a blockbuster deal. And the rest of us are left here wondering what it all means.

thecomeback.com

49ers’s asking price for Deebo Samuel revealed

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel shocked the NFL world last week when he requested a trade from the organization. Samuel is on the last year of his contract with the 49ers, and he is reportedly looking for a contract in the range of what Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill received this offseason. The team was in negotiation with Samuel on his new deal, but he appears pretty dead set on being traded if his recent actions are any indication.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Seahawks Could Reportedly Make Big Move For Quarterback

The Seahawks reportedly aren’t standing pat when it comes to the quarterback position. After losing Russell Wilson this offseason, there’s “a very real possibility” Seattle moves up in the draft to take a QB, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. Per Pauline, “Word is...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Johnny Manziel Throws Touchdown Pass: NFL World Reacts

It’s 2022 and Johnny Manziel is throwing touchdown passes to Terrell Owens. The former Cleveland Browns first round NFL Draft pick is playing in the Fan Controlled Football League. He’s on the same team as Owens. Saturday night, Manziel found Owens for a touchdown pass in the league.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL, College Football Fans Send Well Wishes To Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit was originally scheduled to be in Vegas this week, providing coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft for ESPN. Unfortunately, there’s been a change in plans due to an unforeseen circumstance. Herbie shared on social media today that a blood clot was recently found in his system. “Hey...
NFL
FanSided

NFL rumors: Browns down another potential suitor for Baker Mayfield

Cross off the Carolina Panthers as a potential trade destination for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. With the 2022 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, do not expect for the Carolina Panthers to be the team that trades for former Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Packers: Practice Squad Wide Receiver Becomes Third Player to Join Bears

The Chicago Bears have already signed two former Green Bay Packers players this offseason. Lucas Patrick signed with Chicago after five seasons in Green Bay. Afterwards, he made some pretty bold statements about how the tide will shift in the Packers-Bears rivalry. Equanimeous St. Brown, too, signed with the Bears earlier this offseason. On Friday, the Bears announced that they had signed yet another former Packers wide receiver. This time, it was David Moore, who spent some time on the Packers practice squad towards the end of last season.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Watch: Fan Confronts Angel Hernandez After Sunday’s Game

All Angel Hernandez could do was smile as he pulled away from Citizen Bank Park on Sunday night. Hernandez was involved in yet another fiasco behind home plate over the weekend. The veteran umpire blew 19 pitch calls during Sunday night’s Phillies vs. Brewers game. One was very costly for Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Patriots, Texans Reportedly Agree To NFL Draft Trade

There was a 2022 NFL Draft trade consummated on Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t of the juicy variety that fans are hoping for right now. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots sent their fifth-round pick this year to the Houston Texans in exchange for sixth and seventh-rounder selections.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Bad Sportsmanship Displayed In USFL Game Sunday

A strange play occurred during Sunday’s USFL contest between the Tampa Bay Bandits and New Orleans Breakers. Defensive back Antonio Reed knocked down an opposing player attempting to block. Rather than immediately diverting his attention to the play, Reed momentarily sat on the player’s head. There’s little precedent...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ Draft Rumor

Green Bay Packers fans have been hoping for a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft, especially following the loss of Davante Adams this offseason. However, the latest NFL Draft rumors suggest the Packers could be looking at another offensive position in the first round. “Sources tell...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Panthers not expected to trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield before first round of NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is three days away and many eyes continue to be peeled on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. One of the handful of teams that have been rumored to be in the running to trade for the former No. 1 overall pick recently has been the Carolina Panthers, but according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the likelihood of that occurring appears to be dwindling.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

