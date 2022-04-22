ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

16 To The Rescue: Daisy

WNEP-TV 16
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCRANTON, Pa. — There's a lot to love about Miss Daisy: her long eyelashes, beautiful coloring, and strut. Rescue workers think her unique walk is from the bulldog in her. She is a 5-month-old bulldog/husky mix. Daisy came to Friends with Paws Pet Rescue in Scranton from another local rescue that...

www.wnep.com

