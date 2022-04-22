ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

April 22, 7 PM Weather Forecast Update-Risk of a Couple Severe Storms

WLFI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have seen more rainfall this week that has added up. We need some windows of dry weather to start getting this crop out. In fact out of the last 32 days (since March 22), 25 days have had precipitation. So we have had precipitation on 78% of the...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPMI

Magnificent Monday then tracking the risk of severe weather Wed PM-Thu AM

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Full sunshine will great you as we kick off the brand new workweek. Highs will hit near 80 for both Monday and Tuesday. We're tracking a mid-week weathermaker that puts the western sliver of our viewing area in the risk zone for severe weather late Wednesday. All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging wind gusts, hail, & tornadoes. Wednesday morning, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, then a strong cold front will march through the area unleashing widespread thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We are still days out, so the forecast is not set in stone. Check back with us as we fine tune the forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Spot showers tonight; breezy and chilly Wednesday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says there will be some spot showers during the evening commute ahead of a breezy and chilly Wednesday. Godynick says temperatures will drop into the low-50s as some areas in the state could see light to moderate showers. Wednesday will see leftover rain in...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy