April 22, 7 PM Weather Forecast Update-Risk of a Couple Severe Storms

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Full sunshine will great you as we kick off the brand new workweek. Highs will hit near 80 for both Monday and Tuesday. We're tracking a mid-week weathermaker that puts the western sliver of our viewing area in the risk zone for severe weather late Wednesday. All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging wind gusts, hail, & tornadoes. Wednesday morning, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, then a strong cold front will march through the area unleashing widespread thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We are still days out, so the forecast is not set in stone. Check back with us as we fine tune the forecast.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 29 DAYS AGO