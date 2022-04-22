ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

DeSoto deputy fired after criminal investigation conducted

By Victoria Costa
 3 days ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) has been fired and is facing charges after the DCSO Investigations Division conducted a criminal investigation on him.

A warrant was issued for Brian Williams for arson, domestic battery, and two counts of violation of an injunction for protection against domestic violence, according to DCSO.

The Investigations Divison additionally submitted an affidavit requesting the issuance of a warrant.

His arrest report has not been available yet. This is the only information DCSO has released. NBC2 is working to find out what Williams is accused of doing.

“This type of disregard for the oath and promise to uphold our laws will not be tolerated by anyone who is working at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office. As such, Sheriff Potter has withdrawn Brian Williams’ appointment as a deputy sheriff,” said DCSO.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.

Fort Myers, FL
