Each year, the National Hockey League awards the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy to the player who best embodies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game of hockey. Each chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) nominates one player from the NHL team its chapter covers. The list of nominees, now 32 in all, then is put up for a single vote among the entire PHWA membership to determine a winner and two fellow "finalists".

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO