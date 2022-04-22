Michiganders are getting $400 rebate checks. Should you save the money, or spend it?

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) - From savings to entertainment to investments, a couple hundred dollars can make a world of difference to Michiganders in 2022.

And qualifying drivers who were insured under the state's former no-fault insurance law, they either received or can expect to receive a cool $400 refund check delivered right to their doorstep.

In a time where inflation in the U.S. has experienced the sharpest jump since 1982, Michiganders are left to wonder what should be done with the extra income.

WWJ Newsradio 950's Zach Clark spoke to Business Editor Murray Feldman about the top three routes financial experts recommend.

"Whenever you come into money, whether it's a bonus, a lottery winning, or may this $400, take a third of it and go have a good time and treat yourself, and do something you'd like to do." Feldman advised. "Take another third of it and invest it somehow, maybe put it into an emergency fund, maybe put it toward an insurance payment you're going to have to pay."

"And then take the other third and give back, give back to the community," Feldman said.

Entertainment is anything but lacking in the Motor City and along with investment opportunities.

Join WWJ's Zach Clark as he takes a look at some of the ways Michiganders can spend that cold, hard cash.