Montgomery County, TN

CFMT's Big Payback gears up for 9th annual giving event

By Courtesy the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee
The Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago

There has been one day each May for the past eight years that the community has come together and showered our nonprofits with its generosity. It is 24 hours to celebrate the spirit of giving and collaboration.

This year, area nonprofits are busy preparing in a big way for The Big Payback’s ninth-annual, 24-hour online giving event on May 4-5.

A total of 978 organizations from 36 counties will be participating in The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT). First-time participants include 79 organizations.

Starting at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 4, there are 24 hours to make donations to a wide array of organizations at TheBigPayback.org.

The organizations participating in The Big Payback from Montgomery County are:

  • Manna Cafe Ministries
  • Progressive Directions, Inc.
  • The Clarksville-Montgomery County Historical Museum / Customs House Museum & Cultural Center
  • Armed Services YMCA of the USA - Fort Campbell
  • Clarksville-Montgomery County Senior Citizens Association
  • Fort Campbell Historical Foundation, Inc.
  • Roxy Productions, Inc.
  • Soldiers and Families Embraced Inc. (SAFE)
  • Cats Are Us
  • ChemoGuardians
  • Clarksville Montgomery Co. Adult Literacy Council
  • Clarksville Montgomery County Arts and Heritage Development Council
  • Community Foundation of Clarksville/Montgomery County
  • Gateway Chamber Orchestra
  • Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County
  • Leadership Clarksville
  • Loaves and Fishes
  • Mindful Kids Inc.
  • Minds Matter
  • Montgomery County Veterans Coalition
  • Mt Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society
  • Veterans Transitional Housing Program
  • YAIPaks Outreach
  • Characters of Character NFP, Inc.
  • Imagination Library of Montgomery County

Gifts to nonprofits from the public will be boosted with additional financial prizes from sponsors of The Big Payback, and an online leaderboard will track donations in real time.

Donors will be able to search and select organizations based on location and focus area. Donors also can support multiple nonprofits and make gifts of any size with ease, from $10 and up.

Since 2014, The Big Payback has helped to raise more than $25 million in cumulative gifts from 180,583 donations from around the globe benefiting Middle Tennessee organizations.

In 2021, the event raised more than $4.2 million in 32,941 gifts to participating area nonprofit organizations, schools and religious institutions, including prize incentives made available through The Big Payback sponsors.

For more information, go to TheBigPayback.org. Questions? Email thebigpayback@cfmt.org. 

