CFMT's Big Payback gears up for 9th annual giving event

There has been one day each May for the past eight years that the community has come together and showered our nonprofits with its generosity. It is 24 hours to celebrate the spirit of giving and collaboration.

This year, area nonprofits are busy preparing in a big way for The Big Payback’s ninth-annual, 24-hour online giving event on May 4-5.

A total of 978 organizations from 36 counties will be participating in The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT). First-time participants include 79 organizations.

Starting at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 4, there are 24 hours to make donations to a wide array of organizations at TheBigPayback.org.

The organizations participating in The Big Payback from Montgomery County are:

Manna Cafe Ministries

Progressive Directions, Inc.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Historical Museum / Customs House Museum & Cultural Center

Armed Services YMCA of the USA - Fort Campbell

Clarksville-Montgomery County Senior Citizens Association

Fort Campbell Historical Foundation, Inc.

Roxy Productions, Inc.

Soldiers and Families Embraced Inc. (SAFE)

Cats Are Us

ChemoGuardians

Clarksville Montgomery Co. Adult Literacy Council

Clarksville Montgomery County Arts and Heritage Development Council

Community Foundation of Clarksville/Montgomery County

Gateway Chamber Orchestra

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Leadership Clarksville

Loaves and Fishes

Mindful Kids Inc.

Minds Matter

Montgomery County Veterans Coalition

Mt Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society

Veterans Transitional Housing Program

YAIPaks Outreach

Characters of Character NFP, Inc.

Imagination Library of Montgomery County

Gifts to nonprofits from the public will be boosted with additional financial prizes from sponsors of The Big Payback, and an online leaderboard will track donations in real time.

Donors will be able to search and select organizations based on location and focus area. Donors also can support multiple nonprofits and make gifts of any size with ease, from $10 and up.

Since 2014, The Big Payback has helped to raise more than $25 million in cumulative gifts from 180,583 donations from around the globe benefiting Middle Tennessee organizations.

In 2021, the event raised more than $4.2 million in 32,941 gifts to participating area nonprofit organizations, schools and religious institutions, including prize incentives made available through The Big Payback sponsors.

For more information, go to TheBigPayback.org. Questions? Email thebigpayback@cfmt.org.