A 12-year-old girl shot and killed her 14-year-old cousin and herself on Instagram Live during what her mother is now calling a “freak accident,” per KSDK. Paris Harvey shot Kuaron Harvey, before shooting herself, on Friday before 2 a.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. The girl’s mother, Shanise Harvey, said she left Paris with family after a birthday party.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 28 DAYS AGO