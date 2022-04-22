ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Long fingernails loved by singers including Cardi B and Billie Eilish could be harboring 32 species of bacteria and 28 types of fungi, scientist warns - and some may be resistant to antibiotics

By Luke Andrews
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Trendy long fingernails popularized by celebrities like Cardi B and Billy Eilish, could harbor dozens of species of bacteria and fungi, a biologist warns.

Dr Jeffrey Kaplan, a biologist from American University in Washington D.C., says they provide plenty of space for 'micro-organisms to adhere to'.

Everyone has bacteria and fungi on their nails, which they pick up daily through touching objects such as ticket and card machines. They are almost always harmless, but when infections do occur swelling, pain and a thickening of the nail may be triggered.

Studies have found antibiotic-resistant Steph aureus — a common cause of skin infections — nestled beneath longer nails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AkJ8R_0fHYGH6I00
Cardi B (left) is a fan of long nails. She is pictured above last week in The Bronx, New York. Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish was also a fan of long nails, shown above with them at the 40th Brit awards in February 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuApH_0fHYGH6I00

How do I stop my fingernails harboring bacteria and fungi?

Fingernails should be regularly trimmed and cleaned to stop them harboring dirt and germs, experts say.

The CDC says the below can prevent micro-organisms building-up on nails:

Source: CDC

'Studies have found 32 different bacteria and 28 different fungi underneath fingernails,' Kaplan told USA Today.

Kaplan said long artificial, natural, gel and acrylic nails all pose a risk of picking up extra bacteria and fungi.

'There's always bacteria under the fingernail and you can't get rid of it,' he warned.

'You can transmit fingernail bacteria to your system by scratching, nail-biting, nose-picking and finger-sucking.'

The build-up may trigger an infection, which in severe cases could lead to nails being disfigured.

Kayla Newman, a nail technician in South Carolina, disagreed with the professor saying people with long nails were less likely to have germs beneath them.

'Generally, people who have long nails know how to maneuver with them and keep them clean,' Newman said.

'If you're spending upwards of $60 to get your nails done and you don't keep them clean, that doesn't make sense.'

It was not clear how many species of bacteria and fungi Americans have underneath their nails on average.

But a study from 2020 found more than a hundred types of fungus living on people's feet, including beneath their nails.

Only this week Cardi B posted a photo of herself in The Bronx, New York, with long bright-blue nails.

When she got her nails cut shorter in 2020, she wrote online: 'Short till my nails get some strength. I hate short nails but @nailson7th said this will do.'

Billie Eilish has also regularly being pictured with long nails, writing under an image of them in 2019 'ok, now it's REALLY enough with the nails.'

The CDC recommends keeping nails short to stop them harboring dirt and germs which could 'contribute to the spread of infection'.

They add that all nail grooming equipment should be sterilized before and after use.

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Long nails could mean fungus, bacteria dangers, studies find

(CNN) - Some say the cost of beauty can be high, and in the case of long fingernails, that cost could be a health risk. Recent studies found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria that get trapped underneath. One study even found MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant bacteria...
SKIN CARE
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Cardi B
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
People

Queen's Aide Says She Needed a 'Stiff Drink' After Cutting and Styling Monarch's Hair Amid Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aide took on a "stressful" role during COVID-19 lockdowns: that of the monarch's personal hairstylist. Angela Kelly has updated her bestselling book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic, including her taking on the role of cutting and setting the monarch's hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Fungus#Antibiotics#American University#Cdc#Usa Today
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
The Independent

Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

343K+
Followers
32K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy