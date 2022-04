Apparently, some people had nothing better to do than to mess with a sick dolphin that had become stranded on Quintana Beach in Texas. What the heck is wrong with people?. According to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network (TMMSN) Facebook page, the dolphin was sick and stranded on Sunday, April 10th. They go on to explain that several people pushed the sick mammal out back into the sea and then attempted to ride and swim with it.

