Haggard walked right into our clinic on a Sunday afternoon. We believe he was dumped nearby and knew exactly where to go to find help. Haggard is heartworm positive but will be treated through our program. We have had him neutered, microchipped, and he is current on vaccines. Haggard is house-trained and is well-mannered. He doesn’t pull when on a leash and enjoys going for walks and outings. He is a staff favorite because of his laid-back personality. We estimate Haggard to be about 4.5 years old, weighs 55 pounds and is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix.

ANIMALS ・ 15 HOURS AGO