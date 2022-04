April 26 - Fifth seed Frances Tiafoe rebounded from a tough first set to defeat Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 2-6, 7-5, 6-0 Monday in the first round of the Millennium Estoril Open in Estoril, Portugal. Tiafoe lost his serve in the opening game of the match and quickly slipped behind. But...

