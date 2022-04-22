Calling all alumni: Denton ISD wants your Woodrow Wilson memorabilia for Nette Shultz rededication

Principal Matt Preston wants your artifacts from Woodrow Wilson Elementary School.

Wilson Elementary was replaced last year by a new campus named for the 1940s-era Texas Woman’s University professor and land donor Nette Shultz. Preston said the school is looking for all manner of memorabilia: yearbooks, photos and even old shirts from the school’s earlier days. The loaned or donated memories will be on display during the school’s rededication at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the school, 1502 Hanover Drive.

“We’re looking for all those things — yearbooks, photos, buttons, things of that nature. The list goes on,” Preston said. “It doesn’t have to have the school logo on it. Anything connected with the school’s history is what we’re looking for. Former students, parents, staff members of the campus can bring by anything they wouldn’t mind us using for the rededication ceremony. It can be class pictures, [items from] students involved in clubs — anything that helps tell the story of the history of our school.”

Preston said alumni, parents and former staffers can drop off their artifacts and memorabilia at the school office during business hours.

“If they can’t do that, they can call us and make other arrangements,” Preston said.

The objects will be on display during the rededication celebration, which will include student-led tours of the new building, performances by the choir and the school’s Ballet Folklorico.

“We’re encouraging folks to picnic on our lawn and just have a good time.” Preston said. “Really, it’s a chance for our community to get together. We’ll have lots of time for tours, reminiscing and taking it all in.”

Preston said the school also will accept donations of artifacts.

In June, Woodrow Wilson Elementary School is demolished as Nette Shultz Elementary nears completion. Administrators are on the hunt for vintage school memorabilia. Al Key/ DRC file photo

“We have a trophy case in the new building, and if people want to donate historical items from their days or their children’s days from the Woodrow Wilson era, we want them to know they will be well taken care of,” he said. “We’re still working on plans for the event itself. We’ll have former students, family, staff here, and they can share. They’ll have an opportunity to share their personal stories of their time at the school — what they appreciate, value and remember. We might have some spots set up for people to record some video or write some things down.

“It’s the stories that matter most to us, I guess. Everyone can come out and join us in the celebration.”

Alumni, parents and staff can drop off items through May 17. If you want to lend or donate items for the rededication but can’t drop items off during business hours, call 940-369-4500 to make alternate arrangements.