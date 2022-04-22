Watch Bellator 278: Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Velasquez vs. Carmouche

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 52 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., April 23, 2022) streaming LIVE on ESPN+. The promotion’s latest (but not greatest) “Fight Night” card is topped by the 115-pound showdown between No. 10-ranked strawweight up-and-comer Amanda Lemos and former division champion Jessica Andrade, who makes her return to strawweight after coming up short in her bid to become flyweight champion. Before that five-round all-Brazilian battle gets underway, longtime lightweight “Carpenter” Clay Guida will try to impose his considerable will upon Peruvian grappling whiz kid Claudio Puelles in the UFC Vegas 52 co-main event. Flyweights Maycee Barber and Montana De La Rosa, as well as featherweights Charles Jourdain and Lando Vannata, will also see ESPN+ main card action in “Sin City.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO