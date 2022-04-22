ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

Celebration to honor Charles Mingus turning 100 years to be held in Nogales

By Greg Hahne
kjzz.org
 4 days ago

Jazz legend Charles Mingus would have turned 100 on Friday, and in honor a festival is being held...

kjzz.org

Comments / 0

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Phoenix may not be on your radar as a city to get some great Mexican food, but think again. These popular Mexican restaurants in Phoenix tend to be more on the casual side and many of them are family owned. The incredible food represents many different regions in Mexico to show just how diverse the country is. Be sure to pair your meal with a margarita to really get the full experience.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Nogales, AZ
City
Tubac, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Greyson F

Historic Restaurant and Music Venue For Sale

A local venue is up for sale.Markus Spiske/Unsplash. The Old Pueblo is home to some truly historic sites and attractions. It is one of the few locations in the Southwest where you can still regularly find old neon-lit signs for restaurants and motels, bursting with that Americana and Route 66 vibe. One of these very destinations is going up for sale, which means lovers of nostalgia better cross their fingers because it only takes a single decision from a new owner to completely change the entire look of the historic facade. After all, it is something that’s happening in droves around greater Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson couple adopts at first-ever Pets of Pima Parade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s Historic Fourth Avenue was barking with excitement during the Pets of Pima Parade, Saturday. The event sheds light on pups in need of a forever home. Animal shelters from across Southern Arizona held adoption events, hoping to find the right connection. It did just that for the Droher’s.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Mingus
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Ribs In Tucson, Arizona?

It's that time of the year again, where we all gather around and enjoy the sunshine and barbecued food. But, what if you don't feel like lighting up the grill to enjoy a rack of delicious ribs? Well, in Tucson, Arizona, there are a few well known spots that are tearing the culinary scene up. These places are serving up some of the most mouthwatering ribs you've had.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy