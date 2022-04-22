Celebration to honor Charles Mingus turning 100 years to be held in Nogales

A local venue is up for sale.Markus Spiske/Unsplash. The Old Pueblo is home to some truly historic sites and attractions. It is one of the few locations in the Southwest where you can still regularly find old neon-lit signs for restaurants and motels, bursting with that Americana and Route 66 vibe. One of these very destinations is going up for sale, which means lovers of nostalgia better cross their fingers because it only takes a single decision from a new owner to completely change the entire look of the historic facade. After all, it is something that’s happening in droves around greater Tucson.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO