MLB

Tanner Houck allows two runs in loss to Blue Jays on Thursday

fantasypros.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTanner Houck allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over five innings on Thursday against the Blue Jays. He struck out four...

www.fantasypros.com

The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

4 offseason moves the St. Louis Cardinals already regret

The St. Louis Cardinals have had overall pitching concerns that should have been addressed closer this offseason. Pitching depth was an issue in 2021 and it’s already posing as an issue that should have been better addressed this offseason by the St. Louis Cardinals. While all three have had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Person
Tanner Houck
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bohm's game-winning hit leads Phillies past Brewers to begin homestand

The Phillies tried to beat themselves Friday night but ended up rallying to beat the Milwaukee Brewers instead. Alec Bohm singled home the tying and go-ahead runs during a three-run, eighth-inning rally as the Phils opened a seven-game homestand with a 4-2 win at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols at DH Thursday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Pujols is replacing Corey Dickerson at DH and hitting fifth for St. Louis. The 42-year-old has gone yard twice in five games this season and he is hitting .389 with a 1.254 OPS through 21 plate appearances.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tri-City Herald

Wright fans 11, Olson drives in 2 as Braves beat Marlins 3-0

Kyle Wright capped a dominant, career-high 11-strikeout night with a huge confidence boost from Atlanta manager Brian Snitker. Wright had retired 11 consecutive batters on Friday night before hitting the Marlins' Garrett Cooper with a one-out fastball in the sixth. A single from Jorge Soler and a two-out walk to Jesús Sánchez loaded the bases.
MIAMI, FL
fantasypros.com

Patrick Corbin allows seven runs in loss to Giants on Friday

Patrick Corbin allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks over 1 2/3 innings on Friday against the Giants. He struck out four and took the loss, falling to 0-3. Corbin now has a ridiculous 11.20 ERA and 2.56 WHIP on the year. If you are desperate for reasons to believe that he can turn it around, you can take comfort in his 33% CSW rate on Friday and the fact that his velocity was up more than a mile per hour. In addition, his FIP is just 4.45, his xFIP just 4.94, and he's striking out nearly 10 batters per nine innings. In other words, Corbin has been unlucky - he'd almost have to be to have the numbers he does - but even so, he'd hardly be pitching at an acceptable level even with normal luck. He'll take on the Giants again in his next outing and, based on the one today, there's no format deep enough for fantasy managers to consider starting him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

