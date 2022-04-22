Tanner Houck allows two runs in loss to Blue Jays on Thursday

Patrick Corbin allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks over 1 2/3 innings on Friday against the Giants. He struck out four and took the loss, falling to 0-3. Corbin now has a ridiculous 11.20 ERA and 2.56 WHIP on the year. If you are desperate for reasons to believe that he can turn it around, you can take comfort in his 33% CSW rate on Friday and the fact that his velocity was up more than a mile per hour. In addition, his FIP is just 4.45, his xFIP just 4.94, and he's striking out nearly 10 batters per nine innings. In other words, Corbin has been unlucky - he'd almost have to be to have the numbers he does - but even so, he'd hardly be pitching at an acceptable level even with normal luck. He'll take on the Giants again in his next outing and, based on the one today, there's no format deep enough for fantasy managers to consider starting him.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO